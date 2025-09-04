The DAT Shift: What’s Pulling Biotech Firms Into the Crypto Treasury Game?

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/09/04 03:45
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03765-9.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975+2.69%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.0042+4.81%

2025 has shaped up to be a defining year for the emerging digital asset treasury movement, widely referred to as DATs. Research indicates that more than 100 publicly traded firms have embraced the DAT strategy, with a significant portion of them in the biotech sector—a field grappling with financial headwinds this year.

Biotech’s Crypto Play: Why Are so Many Firms Turning to DATs?

DATs have gained traction this year, with research showing that out of more than 100 public firms announcing and implementing these strategies, at least 20 are biotech companies. A biotech (biotechnology) company typically harnesses living organisms, biological systems, or their derivatives to create products and technologies designed to enhance human health, agriculture, manufacturing, and the environment.

Most often, the term is used to describe companies centered on human health and medicine. Figures reveal that the biotech sector has faced ongoing underperformance since 2024, leaving many investors frustrated. As a result, funding—particularly for early-stage and mid-sized biotech firms—remains extremely limited. To adapt, companies have placed a strong emphasis on operational discipline, cash management, and scenario planning to navigate the downturn.

The DAT Shift: What’s Pulling Biotech Firms Into the Crypto Treasury Game?Screenshot from a January 2025 Wisdomtree report about the biotech industry written by the firm’s Global Head of Research, Christopher Gannatti, CFA.

One such scenario is the DAT strategy. A notable example is 180 Life Sciences, a clinical-stage biotech firm developing innovative treatments for inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. This year, the company announced a major pivot, unveiling plans to adopt a digital asset treasury approach and rebrand as ETHzilla Corporation, signaling a shift toward crypto assets while still retaining elements of its biotech portfolio.

Data from strategicethreserve.xyz shows that ETHzilla ranks as the fifth-largest ETH treasury holder. A large slew of other biotech firms have also leaned into the DAT movement, including Acurx Pharmaceuticals with a BTC treasury, Artelo Biosciences with SOL, Atai Life Sciences with BTC, Bridge Biotherapeutics with BTC, Cosmos Health Inc. with ETH, Enlivex Therapeutics with BTC, Eyenovia with HYPE, and Hoth Therapeutics with BTC.

In addition, companies such as LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, MEI Pharma, Windtree Therapeutics, and Portage Biotech—now rebranded as AlphaTON—have joined the roster of biotechs exploring this strategy among several more. The biotech sector’s pivot toward DAT strategies signals a broader change in how firms are handling tight funding and stalled markets.

For some, it may reflect a fight for survival, while others are threading digital assets into their treasuries as a bold step away from traditional finance (TradFi). This wave may also reflect opportunism, with firms chasing 2025’s crypto balance sheet or DAT hype to rebrand and draw eyes rather than fix core flaws. If crypto asset markets slip, these bets could leave companies on shakier ground.

It remains unclear why so many biotech firms have pivoted toward DAT strategies—whether out of necessity or simple experimentation. What is clear, however, is that the crypto community has embraced each new entrant, treating every addition to the DAT roster as a validation of the ongoing trend.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$854.1+0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241-0.56%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002568+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1478+0.27%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002789-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15421+1.38%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001608-0.67%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2811-3.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04265-0.44%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand