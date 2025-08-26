The DeAgentAI community will receive a $100,000 airdrop reward from Bitlayer

PANews reported on August 26th that DeAgentAI officially announced that its community will receive a $100,000 airdrop from Bitlayer. The total value of this airdrop is reportedly 100,000 USD, and 35,253 DeAgentAI community wallet addresses are eligible. The official claim link will be released by Bitlayer tomorrow, August 27th. Users will need to have $BitlayerBTC in their wallets as gas fees.
This airdrop is to reward community contributors who support the early cooperation between the two parties.
