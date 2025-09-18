The DeAgentAI Genesis airdrop has been launched, and the main staking event will start on September 22nd.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news, DeAgentAI, the leading AI project in the Sui ecosystem, announced that its Genesis Airdrop has officially started distribution today and is expected to be completed within 48 hours.

With the conclusion of the "Early Staking" campaign, the main staking system will officially launch at 15:00 UTC on September 22 (23:00 Beijing Time). The system features three modules tailored to different user types: a "Current Multi-Reward Pool" with various gamification features, a "Regular Golden Spatula Pool" offering up to 15x return multipliers for early adopters, and a "Community Exclusive Arena" based on Discord identities.

The project has published a detailed staking tutorial on Medium (see original link) for users to review.