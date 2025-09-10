The DeFiApp Season 2 Flywheel — Bring $HOME The Bacon

By: Medium
2025/09/10 21:13
Bring $HOME the bacon! The second season of the DeFi App airdrop has landed, and the $HOME flywheel is spinning harder than ever. With 1 billion $HOME tokens earmarked for XP holders, the game has levelled up!

Every swap, perp, yield, and stake is fuel for the engine. Each interaction racks up XP, which powers protocol revenue, which in turn drives $HOME buybacks. The loop is simple: use the app → earn XP → grow the treasury → watch value sizzle back into the community.

The rollout is scaling too as the mobile beta is now expanding to more users! The shift is making DeFi more accessible and sticky than ever. The XP growth has surged by double digits week-over-week, showing just how sticky this model can get.

The Kaito partnership turns up the heat with a 100 million $HOME rewards pool for yappers. Thanks to DIP-005 those Yapper rewards are snapped up by the protocol, compounding the flywheel effect. In other words, the more the community yaps, the juicier the bonuses get!

And here’s the secret sauce… the only way to farm is to use. No idle farming, no empty loops! Only real engagement drives real value. Want an edge? Stake your $HOME to triple your XP and lock in your seat at the DeFi table.

Season Two is about proving that sustainable, community-owned DeFi can be both fun and rewarding. The bacon’s on the grill… are you bringing it $HOME?

