The post The Dodgers Bullpen Once An Asset May End Up As An Achilles Heel appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blake Treinen is just one of three Dodgers relievers who continue to fail to get the job done. (AP Foto/Jessie Alcheh) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Last season, the Dodgers rode their bullpen to a World Series championship. Over 16 games, the bullpen threw approximately 82 innings, including a “bullpen game” in Game 4 of the NLDS, but not including other so-called “openers.” It was Dave Roberts’ masterful use of the guys who came in after the starters that held the team together, weathered tough outings from Jack Flaherty and no starts from either Clayton Kershaw or Shohei Ohtani, that got the job done. This year has been a very different story. Over the off-season, in an effort to redouble their advantage and solidify what was arguably the strongest part of their team, the club re-signed closer Blake Treinen for two years and $22 million; added Tanner Scott, the hard-throwing lefty reliever, signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract; and then, just because they could, they signed Kirby Yates to a one-year, $13 million deal. The results have been disastrous. Going into last night, the last five Dodgers’ losses all fell at the feet of Treinen – the first time that has happened in MLB history. To take some heat off Treinen, Scott decided to blow a save and give the Dodgers another loss last night. The last time a Dodgers starting pitcher lost a game was September 4th. For the season, here is what those three big relievers look like: Treinen: 1-7; 5.55 ERA; 1.85 WHIP; 1.8 K/BB ratio; 3 blown saves. Scott: 1-4; 4.91 ERA; 1.27 WHIP; 3.4 K/BB ratio; 10 blown saves. Yates: 4-3; 5.23 ERA; 1.33 WHIP; 3.1 K/BB ratio; 2 blown saves. In September, it is even more bleak: Treinen: 7… The post The Dodgers Bullpen Once An Asset May End Up As An Achilles Heel appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blake Treinen is just one of three Dodgers relievers who continue to fail to get the job done. (AP Foto/Jessie Alcheh) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Last season, the Dodgers rode their bullpen to a World Series championship. Over 16 games, the bullpen threw approximately 82 innings, including a “bullpen game” in Game 4 of the NLDS, but not including other so-called “openers.” It was Dave Roberts’ masterful use of the guys who came in after the starters that held the team together, weathered tough outings from Jack Flaherty and no starts from either Clayton Kershaw or Shohei Ohtani, that got the job done. This year has been a very different story. Over the off-season, in an effort to redouble their advantage and solidify what was arguably the strongest part of their team, the club re-signed closer Blake Treinen for two years and $22 million; added Tanner Scott, the hard-throwing lefty reliever, signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract; and then, just because they could, they signed Kirby Yates to a one-year, $13 million deal. The results have been disastrous. Going into last night, the last five Dodgers’ losses all fell at the feet of Treinen – the first time that has happened in MLB history. To take some heat off Treinen, Scott decided to blow a save and give the Dodgers another loss last night. The last time a Dodgers starting pitcher lost a game was September 4th. For the season, here is what those three big relievers look like: Treinen: 1-7; 5.55 ERA; 1.85 WHIP; 1.8 K/BB ratio; 3 blown saves. Scott: 1-4; 4.91 ERA; 1.27 WHIP; 3.4 K/BB ratio; 10 blown saves. Yates: 4-3; 5.23 ERA; 1.33 WHIP; 3.1 K/BB ratio; 2 blown saves. In September, it is even more bleak: Treinen: 7…

The Dodgers Bullpen Once An Asset May End Up As An Achilles Heel

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 06:49
1
1$0.014782+14.39%
Sidekick
K$0.1345-14.98%
GET
GET$0.00542-6.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08454-1.19%
SQUID MEME
GAME$33.8725+1.84%
MAY
MAY$0.03979+0.02%

Blake Treinen is just one of three Dodgers relievers who continue to fail to get the job done. (AP Foto/Jessie Alcheh)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Last season, the Dodgers rode their bullpen to a World Series championship. Over 16 games, the bullpen threw approximately 82 innings, including a “bullpen game” in Game 4 of the NLDS, but not including other so-called “openers.” It was Dave Roberts’ masterful use of the guys who came in after the starters that held the team together, weathered tough outings from Jack Flaherty and no starts from either Clayton Kershaw or Shohei Ohtani, that got the job done. This year has been a very different story.

Over the off-season, in an effort to redouble their advantage and solidify what was arguably the strongest part of their team, the club re-signed closer Blake Treinen for two years and $22 million; added Tanner Scott, the hard-throwing lefty reliever, signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract; and then, just because they could, they signed Kirby Yates to a one-year, $13 million deal. The results have been disastrous.

Going into last night, the last five Dodgers’ losses all fell at the feet of Treinen – the first time that has happened in MLB history. To take some heat off Treinen, Scott decided to blow a save and give the Dodgers another loss last night. The last time a Dodgers starting pitcher lost a game was September 4th.

For the season, here is what those three big relievers look like:

  • Treinen: 1-7; 5.55 ERA; 1.85 WHIP; 1.8 K/BB ratio; 3 blown saves.
  • Scott: 1-4; 4.91 ERA; 1.27 WHIP; 3.4 K/BB ratio; 10 blown saves.
  • Yates: 4-3; 5.23 ERA; 1.33 WHIP; 3.1 K/BB ratio; 2 blown saves.

In September, it is even more bleak:

  • Treinen: 7 IP; 8 hits; 9 ER; 6 strikeouts; 9 walks.
  • Scott: 6.1 IP; 7 hits; 6 ER; 7 strikeouts; 5 walks.
  • Yates: 7 IP; 7 hits; 6 ER; 7 strikeouts; 4 walks.

The Dodgers currently hold a 1.5 game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West and have already punched their ticket to the post-season. But there is simply no way for this team to have designs on making a run, let alone repeating as champions, with these three as their bullpen core.

It should be noted that in last night’s game against the Diamondbacks, Clayton Kershaw warmed up in the bullpen. On the broadcast, Joe Davis even remarked that if the Dodgers were able to push the game to extra innings (they did not), we may, in fact, see the 18-year veteran. The rotation for the post-season is currently projected to be Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow. Kershaw and Emmet Sheehan will most likely move to the bullpen, and there is a high likelihood that Roki Sasaki will come off the injured list and find himself pitching in the late innings rather than as a starter.

Since the start of the month, Los Angeles’ starting pitchers are 7-2 with a 2.39 ERA, and averaging just a hair under 5.5 innings per start. They have been doing their job, and the starters – this is shocking to write – will be a strong point for the team as they enter the playoffs. However, if the aforementioned troika of relievers cannot right their respective ships and become reliable, it is reasonable to believe that the Dodgers will need no more than three of those starters, as the season can and will be over after the Wild Card round.

If the season ended today, Los Angeles would host the New York Mets (who they beat to win the NLCS last season). If the bullpen – and the rest of the club – fritters away the division over the next five days, they will most likely head to Chicago to play the Cubs at the “Friendly Confines” (where the Cubs beat the Dodgers in six games in the 2016 NLCS; and where the Dodgers beat the Cubs in five games in the 2017 NLCS).

There is still a lot of baseball yet to be played. But if past is prologue, the Dodgers’ bullpen, once a saving grace, may become its season-ending Achilles heel.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/danfreedman/2025/09/24/the-dodgers-bullpen-once-an-asset-may-end-up-as-an-achilles-heel/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.643-0.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08453-1.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017127+6.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

The post Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon AI Agent: Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment Skip to content Home AI News Amazon AI Agent: Unleashing a New Era of Seller Empowerment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/amazon-ai-seller-tools/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017127+6.35%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125--%
ERA
ERA$0.5899-2.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:10
Share
Peaq Unveils Tokenized Robo-Farm in Hong Kong

Peaq Unveils Tokenized Robo-Farm in Hong Kong

The new project will automate stacked indoor farming and share revenues with token holders through NFTs on the peaq network.
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.64-0.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0122+0.32%
peaq network
PEAQ$0.11798+5.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 07:35
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

Peaq Unveils Tokenized Robo-Farm in Hong Kong

Senators Call For Probe Into Top Trump Administration Officials,

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate