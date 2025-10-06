ExchangeDEX+
The End of USD Dominance? Bitcoin and Bitcoin Hyper Set to Rise in the New Era of Finance

2025/10/06 22:45
This change could shift money towards Bitcoin ($BTC), which reached a new ATH over the weekend. Already considered ‘digital gold’, $BTC could still have plenty of room to pump as investors continue to snap up its already limited supply.

Bitcoin-related projects could benefit too, as investors increasingly favor $BTC.

USD On Track For Worst Year Since 1973; Stablecoins Expected to Pump

On X yesterday, market analysts at the Kobeissi Letter noted that the market is increasingly shifting away from the USD. As such, investors are moving towards Bitcoin and precious metals, which drive their prices up.

💰Bitcoin, for one, reached a new ATH on Saturday, peaking at around $125.2K before settling around $122K. Meanwhile, gold and silver prices are also up, now worth around $3,938/oz and $48.5/oz respectively.

Even more interesting is that these safe-haven assets are rising along with the US stock market. This is atypical of the market, since stocks usually fall when these safe-haven assets grow, according to the Kobeissi Letter. But this new development could indicate a macroeconomic shift.

The Kobeissi Letter's post on X.Source: X/@KobeissiLetter

This has led to a decline in the USD’s value to -10% YTD, setting it up for its worst year since 1973.

Meanwhile, the GENIUS Bill could also end the dominance of traditional banks, as tech companies begin to offer stablecoins, according to Multicoin Cap Co-Founder and Managing Partner Tushar Jain.

Tushar Jain's post on X.Source: X/@TusharJain_

All in all, the market could be on the verge of a titanic shift, with Bitcoin and stablecoins taking over what was once the domain of the USD.

Bitcoin Hyper: Taking the Bitcoin Ecosystem to the Next Phase of Finance

Bitcoin is cementing its status as the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency. Unfortunately, however, $BTC has a number of downsides.

For one, transactions on the blockchain are generally slow – just seven transactions per second (TPS) versus Solana’s theoretical max of 65K. As a result, Bitcoin transactions are typically expensive.

👎🏼 Bitcoin’s utility is also limited outside of being a store of value. This means you can’t use it for things like staking.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), however, wants to change that. This project aims to develop a Layer-2 (L2) network that promises faster transaction speeds, lower fees, and expanded utility to the Bitcoin blockchain.

To make this possible, the L2 will integrate the Solana Virtual Machine. Doing so will enable Solana-level speeds for transactions, resulting in low transaction costs.

Plus, it’ll feature a Canonical Bridge. This will enable you to send your $BTC from the base blockchain to the L2 so that you can finally use it for a wide variety of applications, including trading and interacting with dApps.

The Bitcoin Hyper Layer-2 network.

Helping make the plan a reality is Bitcoin Hyper’s native $HYPER token. When the L2 launches, you’ll be able to use the token to pay for gas fees. What’s more, holding it will let you enjoy exclusive perks, like governance rights and access to exclusive features on the L2.

Whales Make a $HYPER Presale Splash

As far as presales go, $HYPER is turning out to be one for the record books, with a massive $21.78M+ already raised.

With the era of USD dominance seeing a decline, $BTC and Bitcoin Hyper could be your best bet in the next phase of global finance. And with both retail investor and whales flooding the presale, that right there is a strong indication that $HYPER could well be the the Layer-2 solution has crypto market has long been waiting for.

🐳  Speaking of whales, last week saw a lot of activity. Thanks to hefty purchases of $196.6K and $145K (among quite a few others), whale buys collectively accounted for close to $1M – over just five days.

If you want to get in on the $HYPER action, head to the official Bitcoin Hyper presale page, connect your crypto wallet, and buy $HYPER with your credit/debit card or crypto.

Each $HYPER token is currently priced at $0.013065. But hurry, because there are regular price increases throughout the presale. The sooner you buy in, the cheaper it’ll be.

You can also stake your $HYPER to earn passive rewards. At the moment, the project offers staking rewards set at 55% APY, but this will change as more investors lock their tokens in the staking pool.

Don’t be left behind. Buy your Bitcoin Hyper tokens before the next price surge.

The post The End of USD Dominance? Bitcoin and Bitcoin Hyper Set to Rise in the New Era of Finance appeared first on Coindoo.

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

