The ‘endgame’ for US dollar stablecoins is no tickers — Web3 exec

By: Coinstats
2025/09/14 05:14
Moonveil
MORE$0.09578+0.36%
NODE
NODE$0.0807-1.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04853+4.47%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13611+0.08%

US dollar-pegged Stablecoins have become commoditized, diminishing the need for individual price tickers from the viewpoint of crypto users.

Dollar-pegged stablecoins will eventually lose their price tickers, as exchanges abstract away the differently denominated stable tokens on the backend, presenting only a “USD” option to the user, according to Mert Mumtaz, CEO of remote procedure call (RPC) node provider Helius. 

The bidding war for the Hyperliquid USD stablecoin (USDH), and proposals from several firms promising to give 100% of the yield back to Hyperliquid, revealed that the stablecoin sector has become “commoditized,” Mumtaz said. 

Mumtaz added that he expects many companies to issue their own stablecoins and many existing stablecoin issuers to start their own payment chains in the future, which may create liquidity fragmentation, keeping capital trapped within those ecosystems. 

Read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Q4 Rally Looms as ETF Inflows Hit $642M—Analyst eyes $150K

Bitcoin Price Q4 Rally Looms as ETF Inflows Hit $642M—Analyst eyes $150K

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017315+3.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:08
Share
Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Outperformance Over ‘Mag 7’ Stocks

Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Outperformance Over ‘Mag 7’ Stocks

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017315+3.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:12
Share
Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Bitcoin trades around $114,000 backed by ETF inflows. XRP gains momentum while MAGACOIN FINANCE presale draws strong interest as breakout prospect.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,879.25-0.28%
XRP
XRP$3.1054+0.18%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02526-6.89%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Q4 Rally Looms as ETF Inflows Hit $642M—Analyst eyes $150K

Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Outperformance Over ‘Mag 7’ Stocks

Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Community Power: BlockDAG’s 3M App Users and Nearly $40M Presale Beat Ethereum Price Issues and Dogecoin Stagnation

Shibarium bridge suffers ‘sophisticated’ flash loan attack, with $2.4 million drained