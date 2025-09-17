The post The Ether Machine Moves Toward Public Listing with S-4 Filing appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The Ether Machine, one of the largest Ethereum treasury firms, is moving closer to going public.

This marks an important milestone in the firm’s growth strategy, which shows its ambition to expand its presence in the public markets and set new standards for digital asset treasuries.

Ether Machine Files S-4 With SEC

The firm revealed on Tuesday that it has confidentially filed a draft Form S-4 with the SEC. This filing is part of its plan to go public through a business combination with Dynamix Corporation and The Ether Reserve LLC.

“We’re shifting into the next gear, and officially on its path to full public form,” it shared in an X post.

Milestone Toward Public Listing

Andrew Keys, Co-Founder and Chairman of The Ether Machine also highlighted the firm’s partnership with KPMG as proof of its commitment to strong governance and transparency.

“We believe The Ether Machine is positioned to set a new benchmark for digital asset treasuries entering the public markets,” he added.

The Ether Machine first unveiled its plan to go public through a merger back in July. The companies aim to close the deal in the fourth quarter, pending standard conditions and shareholder approval.

Treasury Growth and Investments

Earlier this month, The Ether Machine raised $654 million in private ether financing, as it prepares for its planned Nasdaq listing later this year.

Andrew Keys noted that this was the largest follow-on investment ever by a crypto treasury company, bringing The Ether Machine’s total committed capital to over $2.5 billion. “That scale gives us unmatched strength and credibility in the market,” he said.

At present, the firm holds close to 500,000 ETH, making it the third-largest corporate holder of ether, behind BitMine Immersion Tech and SharpLink Gaming.

Who Holds the Most Ethereum?

BitMine Immersion, the world’s largest Ethereum treasury company, now holds 2.15 million ETH, worth $9.75 billion, after acquiring around 82,000 ETH last week. Its total crypto and cash holdings have also surpassed $10.8 billion.

SharpLink Gaming ranks second, with over 838K ETH while The Ether Machine holds steady in third place with nearly half a million ETH.

Market Outlook for ETH

The timing of this move coincides with growing optimism in the market. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee believes Ether could make a “monster move” in the next three months if the Fed cuts rates in September.

Investor Ted Pillows notes that Ethereum has bounced off its $4,500 support level. If this level holds, Ethereum could climb toward $4,700; if it breaks, it may revisit the $4,000–$4,200 range.

Thus, the Ether Machine has positioned itself well as a key player to watch as Ethereum edges into its next big market cycle.