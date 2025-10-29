The Ethereum Foundation has launched the official website "Ethereum for Institutions" to help institutions adopt [the technology/equipment].

PANews reported on October 29 that the Ethereum Foundation announced the official launch of the "Ethereum for Institutions" website (institutions.ethereum.org), which aims to provide guidance and resources for institutions, builders, and enterprises to adopt Ethereum. The website, led by the Foundation's Enterprise Acceleration Team, showcases Ethereum's ecological achievements in the restructuring of the financial system. The foundation stated that Ethereum, currently secured by over 1.1 million validators, has become the core underlying layer for global financial transactions. Institutional products such as BlackRock, Visa, eToro, and Coinbase have achieved billions of dollars in asset management and transaction volume on Ethereum. The new site also highlights privacy and compliance innovations, including ZK proofs, FHE, and Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), as well as the role of the L2 ecosystem in institutional scaling; the total value locked on L2 currently exceeds $50 billion. PANews reported on October 29 that the Ethereum Foundation announced the official launch of the "Ethereum for Institutions" website (institutions.ethereum.org), which aims to provide guidance and resources for institutions, builders, and enterprises to adopt Ethereum. The website, led by the Foundation's Enterprise Acceleration Team, showcases Ethereum's ecological achievements in the restructuring of the financial system. The foundation stated that Ethereum, currently secured by over 1.1 million validators, has become the core underlying layer for global financial transactions. Institutional products such as BlackRock, Visa, eToro, and Coinbase have achieved billions of dollars in asset management and transaction volume on Ethereum. The new site also highlights privacy and compliance innovations, including ZK proofs, FHE, and Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), as well as the role of the L2 ecosystem in institutional scaling; the total value locked on L2 currently exceeds $50 billion.