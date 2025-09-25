The Ethereum Foundation launches Ethereum Everywhere to support global community development

PANews reported on September 25 that the Ethereum Foundation established the Ethereum Everywhere project, which aims to support and connect global Ethereum communities and activities, including gatherings, developer workshops, community innovation centers and other related activities, to promote the long-term prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.