The EU plans to vote on a chat control bill on October 14, which may fully scan private messages.

PANews reported on August 15th that, according to Solid Intel, the European Union plans to vote on a "chat control" bill on October 14th. The bill would require all online communication platforms to scan users' private messages, photos, and videos, even if end-to-end encrypted. The bill aims to combat child sexual abuse content, but it has also raised widespread concerns about mass surveillance and privacy. Currently, 19 member states have supported the proposal, with France and other countries shifting to support it, while Germany has yet to make a clear statement. If passed by a majority, the bill would significantly change EU digital communications privacy regulations.

It is reported that the European Council needs a qualified majority to approve such measures, which involves two conditions: at least 55% of member states (equivalent to 15 of the 27 countries) must vote in favor, and these countries must represent more than 65% of the total EU population.