The Fastest Route From $100 to Early Retirement

A new executive order signed by former President Trump could reshape how Americans save for retirement by allowing 401(k) plans to include alternative assets such as cryptocurrency, private equity, and real estate alongside traditional stocks and bonds.

While this shift would “democratize” access to investments once reserved for institutions and the ultra-wealthy, it also brings heightened risks. Private equity funds often come with steep fees and decade-long lockups, while crypto’s volatility and lack of regulation make it a risky bet for retirement portfolios.

Experts caution that while these assets might appeal to younger investors willing to take on higher risk, they may not always be the “best” opportunities, with employers ultimately responsible for offering prudent options under fiduciary law.

This policy change reflects a broader trend where digital assets are increasingly woven into mainstream finance. With crypto gaining traction in treasury strategies, ETFs, and now potentially retirement plans, investor exposure to the sector is expanding at an unprecedented pace.

Within this landscape, projects like Tapzi stand out for building real utility beyond speculation. Unlike tokens tied purely to price swings, Tapzi’s focus on skill-based Web3 gaming, transparent prize pools, and developer integration points to a structural model where token value is tied to ecosystem growth.

For long-term investors weighing which altcoins could move from niche assets to foundational infrastructure, Tapzi provides a case study in how gaming and blockchain would intersect in the next cycle of adoption. Hence, it emerges as one of the best crypto coins to buy now, amongst others. Discover 6 other promising crypto coins to buy in August that can drive similar results.

7 Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now With Low Entry Point For Early Retirement

Below is a list of the 7 best crypto coins to buy now:

Tapzi (TAPZI) Kaspa (KAS) Tron (TRX) Cardano (ADA) Sui (SUI) Toncoin (TON) NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

While the rates of inflation are continuously increasing, investing becomes less profitable, compounded by market volatility. Yet, few affordable best crypto coins to buy now are worthy of your attention. Let’s check their details!

1. Tapzi (TAPZI)

Tapzi is positioning itself as one of the more unconventional projects in the crypto market by focusing on skill-based Web3 gaming rather than speculative tokenomics.

Where many GameFi platforms rely on inflationary rewards or luck-driven mechanics, Tapzi is building an infrastructure where player skill and fair competition define value creation. Its phased roadmap reflects a structured rollout, beginning with a web beta that will feature classic games like chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors tied directly to staking and matchmaking.

By Q4 2025, the platform aims to launch on mainnet, host its first global tournament, and integrate token staking across prize pools. The TAPZI token has multiple functions within this ecosystem, including staking for entry into matches, prize pool distribution, and future access to NFT avatars and customization.

Its commitment to a decentralized gaming infrastructure suggests token holders would eventually have influence over platform decisions. From a financial perspective, the token’s utility stems from being a central medium for competitive play and developer incentives once the SDK launches in 2026. This introduces an additional growth avenue, as third-party developers could expand Tapzi’s catalog while anchoring economic activity in the TAPZI token.

For investors, Tapzi’s potential lies less in short-term speculation and more in organic adoption. As the platform succeeds in attracting both casual and competitive players through accessible mobile and web gameplay, the token’s demand could naturally rise alongside user growth.

With scalability upgrades planned to handle over 100,000 daily active users and cross-chain deployments, Tapzi represents a structured attempt at turning blockchain gaming into a sustainable, player-driven economy.

2. Kaspa (KAS)

Kaspa is a proof-of-work blockchain that sets itself apart with its innovative blockDAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) architecture. Unlike traditional chains where blocks are mined one after another, Kaspa allows blocks to be mined simultaneously, resulting in near-instant confirmation times and high throughput without compromising security.

Its native token, KAS, fuels transactions and incentivizes miners to secure the network. The project combines the reliability of proof-of-work with scalability, making it well-suited for large-scale adoption.

With its capped supply, Kaspa introduces scarcity similar to Bitcoin but adds speed and efficiency that BTC cannot match. Currently trading under $1, it provides accessibility to retail investors while offering infrastructure-level utility that appeals to those looking for long-term blockchain solutions.

In a market where speed and decentralization are equally critical, Kaspa’s technical strengths position it as a hidden gem capable of strong growth in the next cycle. For investors aiming to turn modest sums into meaningful wealth, KAS is a contender worth watching closely.

3. Tron (TRX)

Tron, launched in 2017 by Justin Sun, was designed to create a decentralized internet where content and applications could move freely without intermediaries.

Built on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) system, Tron offers extremely low transaction fees and thousands of transactions per second, making it highly scalable for Web3 adoption. TRX, the network’s native token, is widely used for transaction fees, staking, and governance.

One of Tron’s biggest strengths lies in its dominance in stablecoin transfers, particularly USDT, where it accounts for a massive portion of daily volume due to its efficiency and speed. The acquisition of BitTorrent expanded Tron’s ecosystem, integrating decentralized file sharing with blockchain infrastructure. Affordable and trading below $1, TRX has remained a favorite for both retail and institutional players. Its proven resilience, coupled with continuous growth in DeFi and payments, positions Tron as a practical option for those seeking cost-efficient exposure to blockchain utility. For early retirement chasers, Tron’s adoption story could prove pivotal.

4. Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is often referred to as a “third-generation” blockchain, designed with a focus on scalability, sustainability, and security. Founded by Charles Hoskinson, one of Ethereum’s co-founders, Cardano is powered by the Ouroboros proof-of-stake protocol, a system praised for its energy efficiency and rigorous academic foundation.

ADA, the platform’s native token, supports transactions, staking, and governance, empowering users to participate in the decision-making process for future upgrades. Cardano’s unique layered architecture separates the settlement and computation layers, enabling smoother upgrades and higher flexibility for developers.

The blockchain has been steadily building partnerships, particularly in emerging economies, focusing on digital identity, financial inclusion, and supply chain solutions. While its development pace is often cautious, Cardano has maintained credibility as one of the most actively researched and developed projects in the industry.

With its affordable price point and long-term focus, ADA represents an accessible gateway to a blockchain ecosystem with ambitions to solve real-world challenges while rewarding patient investors.

5. Sui (SUI)

Sui is a relatively new Layer 1 blockchain developed by Mysten Labs, designed to provide high-performance infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized applications and digital assets.

What sets Sui apart is its object-based data model, which allows parallel transaction execution, drastically increasing throughput and lowering latency compared to traditional blockchains. This design makes it especially suitable for applications requiring high interactivity, such as gaming, NFTs, and real-time financial services.

The SUI token is integral to the ecosystem, serving roles in gas fees, staking, and governance. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, Sui has attracted developers eager to build scalable Web3 applications.

Trading well below $1, it represents an affordable entry point for investors looking to tap into high-growth, next-gen infrastructure projects.

With blockchain adoption expanding beyond financial services into interactive consumer platforms, Sui’s unique technical edge may allow it to capture a significant share of emerging Web3 markets, positioning it as a promising low-cap asset for the next bull run.

6. Toncoin (TON)

Toncoin is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a blockchain originally initiated by Telegram and now developed by the TON Foundation.

Designed for speed and usability, TON aims to support billions of users by offering ultra-fast transactions, low fees, and easy integration with applications. Its most compelling advantage lies in its deep integration with Telegram, one of the world’s largest messaging apps with over 900 million users.

This provides TON with a ready-made user base and the potential for mass adoption in payments, NFTs, and decentralized apps directly accessible through chat interfaces. TON’s architecture supports scalable applications, from decentralized storage to domain name services, highlighting its versatility.

The Toncoin token is used for staking, gas fees, and ecosystem governance, ensuring active participation in network evolution. Affordable and rapidly gaining traction, Toncoin bridges blockchain utility with mainstream accessibility.

For investors seeking tokens tied to real-world user bases, TON represents an opportunity aligned with the future of Web3 adoption.

7. NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to simplify decentralized application (dApp) development and enhance scalability through its unique sharding mechanism, Nightshade. This allows NEAR to process transactions in parallel across multiple shards, significantly improving throughput while keeping fees low.

Its developer-friendly approach includes easy-to-use programming languages and tools, making it attractive for creators building Web3 solutions. The NEAR token plays a central role in staking, transaction fees, and governance, ensuring the network’s decentralization and security.

Partnerships with major ecosystems, such as Aurora (an Ethereum-compatible layer) and Sweatcoin (a move-to-earn app), showcase NEAR’s versatility across industries.

Trading at an affordable price, NEAR combines strong technical infrastructure with real-world integrations, offering both stability and growth potential.

As demand for scalable blockchains rises, NEAR’s focus on usability and efficiency positions it to capture a broad user base. For investors aiming to stretch $100 into long-term wealth, NEAR Protocol stands out as a strong low-cap contender.

Final Words On Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now

As retirement savings and alternative investments converge, crypto continues to emerge as both a high-risk and potentially high-reward sector.

Low-cost assets like Kaspa, Tron, Cardano, Sui, Toncoin, and NEAR each showcase different strengths, from scalability and speed to mainstream integrations that would influence how investors approach the next cycle.

Yet among these, Tapzi highlights how utility-driven ecosystems can evolve, tying token demand to skill-based participation rather than speculation. This distinction reflects a broader trend where value in crypto would increasingly depend on real-world use cases and structural adoption rather than short-term market hype.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

