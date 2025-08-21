The Fed’s Liquidity Cushion Is Vanishing — What Happens When the Tank Runs Dry?

The Federal Reserve’s Reverse Repo Facility (RRP) dropped to its lowest level in 1,596 days, suggesting a crack in the liquidity backbone of global markets.

This turnout, which points to tightening financial conditions, raises alarm bells across Wall Street and crypto circles.

Experts Warn as Federal Reserve Reverse Repo Drops to a 5-Year Low

Malone Wealth founder Kevin Malone noted the decline, warning that the “excess cushion” in financial markets is vanishing.

He explained that once the RRP is empty, every new Treasury issuance must be absorbed directly by private buyers rather than being offset by cash parked at the Fed.

That shift, he said, will likely push bond yields higher while forcing banks, hedge funds, and money market funds to compete harder for funding.

Others hold that the Fed’s failure to intervene will lead to problems in markets, banks, and possibly even government funding.

Bruce, Co-Founder of Schwarzberg, tied the RRP decline to broader risks for stocks, bonds, and Bitcoin. He explained that the $2 trillion in excess liquidity built up during the pandemic had acted like momentum, sustaining markets even as interest rates rose.

However, with that liquidity nearly exhausted, the underlying fragility is exposed.

Meanwhile, Joseph Brown of Heresy Financial highlights how the Treasury continues to ramp up short-term borrowing despite the RRP running dry.

He estimated that an additional $1.5 trillion in bills could hit the market by year’s end.

Meanwhile, some see the liquidity crunch as a prelude to the next phase of monetary easing. Crypto analyst Quinten argued that quantitative easing (QE) and fresh money printing will become unavoidable once the RRP balance hits zero.

Fed’s Reverse Repo Drops. Source: Quinten on X

the liquidity engine that quietly propped up markets for years sputters, the Fed faces a narrowing path between rising funding costs, surging Treasury supply, and market stability.

The next act may involve bond market turmoil, emergency easing, or a Bitcoin rally, all of which hinge on how quickly the last drops of the RRP dry up.

The post The Fed’s Liquidity Cushion Is Vanishing — What Happens When the Tank Runs Dry? appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/feds-liquidity-cushion-is-vanishing/