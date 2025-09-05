The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.