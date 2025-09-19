The first bitcoin-ETF has been launched in Poland

The first bitcoin-ETF was launched on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Investors got access to bitcoin through CME futures.

The market maker is Dom Maklerski BOŚ.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) has started trading the Bitcoin BETA ETF, an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with access to the first cryptocurrency.

A press release said the ETF uses currency hedging, which reduces the impact of fluctuations in the US dollar to Polish zloty exchange rate on returns.

The Polish Financial Supervision Commission approved the fund’s prospectus on 17 June 2025. The ETF was initiated by AgioFunds TFI and liquidity in the market is provided by Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska S.A. (BOŚ). The msn added that bitcoin is accessed through futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

Warsaw Stock Exchange board member Michał Kobza said:

In addition, the statement notes that 16 ETFs are now trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, including those covering Polish indices. ETF turnover on WSE has reached PLN 1.9bn this year, a year-on-year increase of 94.2%.

Earlier we reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved new rules for the accelerated launch of spot cryptocurrency ETFs.