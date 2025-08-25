The floating profit of the ETH long position of "Rolling Brother" has dropped from $5.5 million to $1.13 million

PANews reported on August 25th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring showed that ETH fell below the "roller" liquidation price of $4,658, triggering liquidation of his ETH long positions. This time, the unrealized profit from the long position has fallen from $5.5 million to $1.13 million. After the liquidation and reduction of positions, he still holds 14,600 ETH long positions, valued at $67.7 million. The current liquidation price is $4,608.

