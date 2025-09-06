The founder of RMRK said that his address was marked as high risk by the WLFI team and the tokens have been locked

PANews reported on September 6th that Bruno Skvorc, founder of NFT infrastructure RMRK, tweeted a complaint, stating that his address had been marked as high-risk by the WLFI team and his tokens had been locked. On-chain detective ZachXBT commented, "Most of the time, 'high-risk' disclosures are inaccurate, so teams can't rely solely on compliance tools, many of which are flawed. It's good to see that the World Liberty Financial team is taking a more proactive approach than other teams like Circle, as this will ultimately benefit the victims. However, they do need to be cautious, as a false positive and blacklisting could cause irreparable damage to their reputation. If your address is indeed a false positive, we hope the issue can be resolved quickly."

According to previous news , WLFI: There are 272 wallets on the blacklist, and the freeze is to prevent users from losing money.