The Future of Ethereum is Not in Memecoins, But in “Low-Risk” DeFi: Vitalik Buterin ⋆ ZyCrypto

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has stated that the future of the second-largest blockchain network is not in “passing trends” like Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) or meme coins, but in low-risk solutions like Decentralized Finance (DeFi). He gave these comments in an essay titled “Low-risk defi can be for Ethereum what search was for Google”.

The essay’s title itself is a fascinating insight into Buterin’s plans for the future, as Google’s search engine is among the biggest success stories in the history of tech. It basically redefined the online experience and played a big role in the digital age.

However, the analogy may not be perfect in the case of Ethereum, as Google started as a search engine, and all the other revolutionary tech applications spawned from it. Ethereum, on the other hand, is a programmable ledger that has developed numerous solutions over the years, DeFi being one of them. Other examples include Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), memecoins, NFTs, and others.

Buterin discussed the role of each facet of Ethereum’s application in a broader context. He wrote:

“One of the important tensions in the Ethereum community for a long time has been the tension between (i) applications that bring in enough revenue to economically sustain the ecosystem, whether that means sustaining the value of ETH or supporting individual projects and (ii) applications that satisfy the underlying goals that brought people into Ethereum.”

He lists DeFi as an application that can fall under both sections and uplift the blockchain for the future.

“Low-risk defi, with a goal of achieving global democratized access to payments and savings in valuable asset categories (eg. major currencies with competitive interest rates, stocks, bonds”, he wrote. He discusses this thesis in detail in the paper and he also posted bits of it on X for further discussion among the crypto community.

The Response

Ethereum has been around for roughly a decade, and yet it still struggles to define its developmental purpose, some Twitter users argued. However, there were plenty of positive takes on Buterin’s take, including this one from binji:

“low risk defi has already provided a ton of IRL value for people in crypto, from health insurance to weddings and houses, and now it is primed to meet the rest of the world”

The Future

In 2019, losses in the Ethereum DeFi sector made up over 5% of the total value locked. By 2025, that figure had plummeted to almost zero, a change that reflects the adoption of safer protocols and improved risk management. As Vitalik Buterin highlighted, for many people, traditional finance now poses a greater risk than modern DeFi.

But, Ethereum could still face competition from other aspiring networks that are showing strong penetration in the DeFi space. The likes of Solana will keep Buterin on his toes as he tries to work around the myriad of challenges posing to his network.