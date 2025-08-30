The Giant Company Under Nasdaq Investigation Announced It Will Buy This Altcoin! “Yesterday, the US Department of Commerce Formed a Partnership!”

Chainlink (LINK), the favorite altcoin of whales, has been in the focus of institutional investors lately.

At this point, the first ETF application for Chainlink was recently released, and yesterday the US Department of Commerce announced that macroeconomic data will be transferred to many blockchain networks through “oracle” providers Chainlink and Pyth.

While LINK continues to be in the spotlight lately, Nasdaq-listed company Caliber has become the latest company to join the trend.

Caliber recently announced the official approval of its new Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Strategy featuring Chainlink (LINK).

Caliber stated in its statement that it plans to hold LINK for long-term appreciation and to generate returns through equity stakes, and will allocate a portion of its funds to acquiring LINK.

“The initial focus for Caliber’s DAT will be to acquire LINK with the stock to be held for long-term value appreciation and generate returns through the stock.”

The company added that it aims not only to purchase LINK but also to maximize the returns from these digital assets. It also stated that it will be included in the staking process, providing additional income.

Experts say the company’s LINK move has been well-received by market participants, as Google Finance data indicates the company’s stock has increased by 77% in pre-market trading.

This rise occurred despite Caliber receiving written notification from Nasdaq on Wednesday that the company was “no longer compliant with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).”

*This is not investment advice.

