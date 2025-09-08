The Good, Bad And Ugly From The Green Bay Packers Win Over The Detroit Lions

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Detroit Lions, 27-13, Sunday. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Green Bay Packers’ last NFC North championship came in 2021.

Green Bay was just 8-10 in the division in the last three years. And Detroit was 6-1 in its last seven games against the Packers.

Green Bay, which has Super Bowl aspirations in 2025, knows it will never reach those lofty heights if it can’t reclaim dominance in the division.

“If we want to be who we want to be, then these are the games we’ve got to win,” Packers right tackle Zach Tom said before the game. “So it’s an opportunity for us to make a statement, make a big statement.”

The Packers did just that Sunday with an impressive 27-13 win over Detroit.

The Lions were coming off a 15-2 season and had won the last two NFC North titles. But the Packers led from start to finish and had one of their most notable wins in recent memory.

Here’s the ‘Good, Bad and Ugly’ from the Packers’ impressive Week 1 win.

THE GOOD

DOMINANT DEFENSE: The Lions led the NFL in scoring in 2024 averaging 33.2 points per game. Detroit also ranked second in the league in total offense (409.5).

But Green Bay’s defense was sensational, holding the Lions to 246 total yards.

Green Bay’s game plan started with slowing Detroit star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and that’s exactly what the Packers did. Gibbs was held to 20 rushing yards on eight carries (2.5) and the Lions had just 47 rushing yards.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who had a team-high 12 tackles, was instrumental in taking Gibbs away.

“You’ve got to stop the run game,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “If you can stop the run game, it makes the rest of the game a lot easier. They’ve got some guys on the outside, too, that can be a problem. But I think their offense runs through Gibbs.”

Slot corner Javon Bullard intercepted Detroit quarterback Jared Goff. And the Packers notched four sacks.

Lukas Van Ness, Devonte Wyatt and Rashan Gary had the first three sacks. The crowd then went absolutely bongos when newcomer Micah Parsons notched his first sack as a Packer in the closing minute.

WHAT A START: Packers coach Matt LaFleur talked during the week about starting fast.

“Getting off to a fast start, I think, is critical when you’re playing against a really good football team,” LaFleur said.

And that’s exactly what Green Bay did, putting together a 12-play, 83-yard touchdown drive on its first possession of the season.

Love completed 6-of-8 passes for 65 yards on the drive, including 3-for-3 on third down throws. Love then capped the drive when he fired a 15-yard touchdown to tight end Tucker Kraft.

After Green Bay’s defense forced a three-and-out, the Packers drove into the red zone and Brandon McManus drilled a 34-yard field goal to make it 10-0.

“I think anytime you’re going against a team who has a really good offense and also a good defense, it’s paramount,” Packers quarterback Jordan Love said during the week. “You’ve got to start off with a hot start, put some points up because if you get behind an offense like that, you’ve got to be putting up points in a hurry to keep up with them. They’re a good team … so we definitely want to come out swinging, come out fast and just execute.”

JORDAN LOVE: The Packers’ quarterback entered the year as a darkhorse MVP candidate. He might be more than a darkhorse with more games like Sunday.

Love, playing with a brace on his left (non-throwing) hand, completed 16-of-22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He also finished with a passer rating of 128.6.

SENSATIONAL HALF: The Packers played one of their better first halves in a while and led, 17-3, at the break.

Quarterback Jordan Love was 12-of-16 for 167 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 147.7 passer rating.

The Packers held a 178-123 edge in total yards and went 4-for-6 on third downs. Green Bay also averaged 7.7 yards per play and limited the Lions to an average of 3.8.

MEMORY LANE: The Packers honored their 2010 Super Bowl team, which won the title 15 years ago, at halftime.

Twenty players returned for the ceremony and received loud ovations. But the loudest cheer was saved for former coach Mike McCarthy, who led those Packers to six straight wins to close the year, including a 31-25 victory Pittsburgh in the 45th Super Bowl.

THIS AND THAT: Punter Daniel Whelan, who signed a new contract this week, averaged 54.7 yards on his three punts. … Jayden Reed had a 20-yard punt return on the fourth quarter. … Rashan Gary became just the eighth player in Packer history to post 40.0 career sacks. … The Packers defeated the Lions at Lambeau Field for the first time since 2021.

THE BAD

CHALLENGED COACH: Packers coach Matt LaFleur was just 1-6 on challenge plays in 2024. LaFleur was also just 2-12 in his last 14 challenges.

So to the surprise of no one, LaFleur lost his first challenge of 2025.

Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in a 19-yard pass on the right sideline. LaFleur didn’t feel St. Brown got both feet in bounds and challenged the play.

But replays confirmed that St. Brown did indeed get both feet in and LaFleur lost again.

THIS AND THAT: Bo Melton was flagged for holding on the opening kickoff, wiping out an impressive run by Savion Williams. … Green Bay had to reshuffle its offensive line after losing right tackle Zach Tom (hip) and left guard Aaron Banks (ankle). … The Packers finished with just 85 yards in the seconds half.

THE UGLY

TRUE BLUE: Tickets prices for this game were sky high.

And many Packers fans clearly took advantage and sold their seats to Lions fans.

Roughly 30% of the 77,239 fans were in powder blue.

And while Packer Nation lined their pockets, it also allowed more Detroit fans into the building that Green Bay would have liked.