The Green Bay Packers Are Now Heavy Favorites To Win The NFC North

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:28
Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers had an impressive Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Green Bay Packers made quite a Week 1 impression — at least with the wise guys in Las Vegas.

Green Bay, which rolled past Detroit, 27-13, in its season-opener is now the favorite to win the NFC North.

At DraftKings, the Packers are the frontrunners in the North at -120. Minnesota, which won at Chicago in Week 1, has the second-best odds at +270.

Detroit, which was won two straight NFC North titles, is +425. And Chicago brings up the rear at +1200.

Defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia remains the favorite to win the NFC at +360, but the Packers now have the second-best odds in the conference at +400.

Washington (+850), San Francisco (+900), and both the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit (+950) round out the top five.

Buffalo is the favorite to win the Super Bowl at +500, while Baltimore (+600), Philadelphia (+750), Green Bay (+850) and Kansas City (+1200) round out the top five.

At Fanduel Sportsbook, the Packers are also consensus favorites to win the North at -120. Green Bay is followed by Minnesota (+290), Detroit (+410) and Chicago (+1000).

Philadelphia is the favorite to win the conference at +360, followed by Green Bay (+410), the Rams and San Francisco (+900), and both Detroit and Washington (+1000).

Buffalo (+650) is also the Super Bowl favorite at FanDuel, while Philadelphia (+700), Baltimore (+750), Green Bay (+850) and Kansas City (+1000) round out the top five.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robreischel/2025/09/09/the-green-bay-packers-are-now-heavy-favorites-to-win-the-nfc-north/

