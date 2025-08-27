The Green Bay Packers Have The NFL’s Youngest Roster Again

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has assembled the NFL’s youngest roster for a third straight year. Getty Images

For better or worse, they’ve done it again.

According to data compiled by Phillyvoice.com, the Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s youngest team for a third consecutive season.

NFL teams submitted their 53-man rosters Tuesday afternoon and the Packers had the youngest roster with an average age of 25.23. Defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia was the second youngest at 25.49, followed by Dallas (25.74), Cincinnati (25.77) and Seattle (25.77).

Washington was the oldest team in the league with an average age of 28.09.

Teams will tinker and toy with their rosters in the days ahead, which will obviously alter the data. But for now, anyhow, the Packers have the youngest team in the league.

Youth certainly wasn’t a detriment for the Packers the last two seasons.

In 2023, Green Bay reached the playoffs with first-year starter Jordan Love at quarterback, upset Dallas in the Wild Card round and were edged by eventual NFC champion San Francisco, 24-21, in the divisional playoffs.

Last season, the Packers were 11-6 in the regular season, but fell to Philadelphia, 22-10, in the Wild Card round.

Here’s the average age of all 32 NFL teams: