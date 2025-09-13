How are you, hacker?

Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content

By @editingprotocol [ 4 Min read ] AI generates text, not genuine emotion or lived experience. The future is symbiosis, not battle. We must leverage our humanity or cede creativity to imitation. Read More.

Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool

By @mmaksimovic [ 3 Min read ] Dirty Pirate Metrics helps tech founders measure true success beyond simple vanity metrics, but to track growth, retention, and sustainability for dev tools. Read More.

Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals

By @janefisher [ 5 Min read ] Discover the Lighthouses framework: set clear milestones, add bold delulu goals, and plan your path from today to the impossible. Read More.

