The HackerNoon Newsletter: Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content (9/12/2025)

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/13 00:01

🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 12, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, First Successful Integrated Circuit Test in 1958, Sony Launches Data Discman in 1991, Soviet Union Launches Luna 16 in 1970, Khrushchev Elected First Secretary of the (CPSU) in 1953, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals to Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool, let’s dive right in.

Dont Give In to A Promise of Instant Content


By @editingprotocol [ 4 Min read ] AI generates text, not genuine emotion or lived experience. The future is symbiosis, not battle. We must leverage our humanity or cede creativity to imitation. Read More.

Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool


By @mmaksimovic [ 3 Min read ] Dirty Pirate Metrics helps tech founders measure true success beyond simple vanity metrics, but to track growth, retention, and sustainability for dev tools. Read More.

Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals


By @janefisher [ 5 Min read ] Discover the Lighthouses framework: set clear milestones, add bold delulu goals, and plan your path from today to the impossible. Read More.


