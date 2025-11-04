The HackerNoon Newsletter: Fortune Folly (11/3/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, November 3, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The Times of India founded as The Bombay Times and Journal of Commerce in 1838, The Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2, on board is the first animal to enter orbit, a dog named Laika. in 1957, The Bank of Montreal, Canada's oldest chartered bank, opened in Montreal. in 1817, Chevrolet entered the automobile market in competition with the Ford Model T. in 1911, The Soviet Union launched Sputnik 2. On board was the first animal to enter orbit, a dog named Laika. in 1957, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 14 to Fortune Folly, let’s dive right in. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 14 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 4 Min read ] FBIOs key trial denied... Read More. If a Data Broker Goes Bankrupt, What Happens to Your Sensitive Data? By @TheMarkup [ 4 Min read ] What happens to Near’s mountain of location data? Any company could gain access to it through purchasing the company’s assets. Read More. Netflix Eyes Warner Bros. Discovery in Potential Mega Acquisition Deal By @botbeat [ 1 Min read ] Netflix has hired Moelis to explore a bid for Warner Bros. Discovery’s studios and streaming arm, gaining access to key financial data. Read More. Fortune Folly By @c4twithshell [ 4 Min read ] We built an AI Dungeon Master with ChatGPT. It was magical, chaotic and sometimes amnesiac. Read More. Asciidoc: When Markdown Just Isnt Cutting It By @nfrankel [ 5 Min read ] Markdown is amazing, but it has strong limitations. Asciidoc is the perfect tool to fill Markdowns gaps. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️ How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, November 3, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The Times of India founded as The Bombay Times and Journal of Commerce in 1838, The Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2, on board is the first animal to enter orbit, a dog named Laika. in 1957, The Bank of Montreal, Canada's oldest chartered bank, opened in Montreal. in 1817, Chevrolet entered the automobile market in competition with the Ford Model T. in 1911, The Soviet Union launched Sputnik 2. On board was the first animal to enter orbit, a dog named Laika. in 1957, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 14 to Fortune Folly, let’s dive right in. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 14 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 4 Min read ] FBIOs key trial denied... Read More. If a Data Broker Goes Bankrupt, What Happens to Your Sensitive Data? By @TheMarkup [ 4 Min read ] What happens to Near’s mountain of location data? Any company could gain access to it through purchasing the company’s assets. Read More. Netflix Eyes Warner Bros. Discovery in Potential Mega Acquisition Deal By @botbeat [ 1 Min read ] Netflix has hired Moelis to explore a bid for Warner Bros. Discovery’s studios and streaming arm, gaining access to key financial data. Read More. Fortune Folly By @c4twithshell [ 4 Min read ] We built an AI Dungeon Master with ChatGPT. It was magical, chaotic and sometimes amnesiac. Read More. Asciidoc: When Markdown Just Isnt Cutting It By @nfrankel [ 5 Min read ] Markdown is amazing, but it has strong limitations. Asciidoc is the perfect tool to fill Markdowns gaps. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️