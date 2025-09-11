The HackerNoon Newsletter: From Headlines to Digests: How Agents Personalize the Firehose (9/10/2025)

🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 10, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The First Internet Search Engine in 1990, The Treaty of Amity and Commerce in 1785, LHC Powered up in 2008, and we present you with these top quality stories. From From Headlines to Digests: How Agents Personalize the Firehose to Bitcoin Highs Bring Familiar Questions, but Discipline Outlasts Hype, let’s dive right in.

Hurry! One Month Left to Win from 15,000 USDT in the Spacecoin Writing Contest


By @hackernooncontests [ 3 Min read ] Enter Round 2 of the Spacecoin Writing Contest by Oct 7! Write on #spacetech, #blockchain-use-case, or #decentralized-internet and more to win from 15000 USDT! Read More.

From Headlines to Digests: How Agents Personalize the Firehose


By @hacker41296476 [ 8 Min read ] From firehose to digest: how multi-agent systems, guided by MCP and grounded in fundamentals, can transform any feed into personalized insights. Read More.

Bitcoin Highs Bring Familiar Questions, but Discipline Outlasts Hype


By @paulquickenden [ 3 Min read ] Bitcoin has hit a new high price - but is it the top? What could push it higher or lower? Heres a steady, hype-free take on reading the signals Read More.


🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?

It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️


ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME


We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️


