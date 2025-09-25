The HackerNoon Newsletter: Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You (9/24/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 24, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Judiciary Act Establishes Courts in 1789, USS Enterprise Goes Nuclear in 1960, Peace Treaty of Adrianople in 1829, Honda Motor Company Founded in 1948, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You to The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature, let’s dive right in. The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature By @thesociable [ 6 Min read ] WEF’s new blueprint, led by Larry Fink Andre Hoffmann, aims to monetize nature with credits, swaps asset schemes worth trillions. Read More. How to Use Slack Incoming and Outgoing Webhooks for Real-Time AI Agents By @mattleads [ 26 Min read ] Now our&nbsp;application&nbsp;is&nbsp;containerized&nbsp;and ready for deployment, let’s expand its capabilities by integrating a new input source. Read More. Why You Might Want Several Crypto Wallets (Even With Few Funds) By @obyte [ 4 Min read ] Ever wondered why some people keep extra crypto wallets? Heres why it matters. How many do you use? Read More. Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You By @c4twithshell [ 4 Min read ] Why AI can’t replace people: insights from real projects showing how data quality, curation, and human expertise still make the difference. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️ How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 24, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Judiciary Act Establishes Courts in 1789, USS Enterprise Goes Nuclear in 1960, Peace Treaty of Adrianople in 1829, Honda Motor Company Founded in 1948, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You to The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature, let’s dive right in. The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature By @thesociable [ 6 Min read ] WEF’s new blueprint, led by Larry Fink Andre Hoffmann, aims to monetize nature with credits, swaps asset schemes worth trillions. Read More. How to Use Slack Incoming and Outgoing Webhooks for Real-Time AI Agents By @mattleads [ 26 Min read ] Now our&nbsp;application&nbsp;is&nbsp;containerized&nbsp;and ready for deployment, let’s expand its capabilities by integrating a new input source. Read More. Why You Might Want Several Crypto Wallets (Even With Few Funds) By @obyte [ 4 Min read ] Ever wondered why some people keep extra crypto wallets? Heres why it matters. How many do you use? Read More. Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You By @c4twithshell [ 4 Min read ] Why AI can’t replace people: insights from real projects showing how data quality, curation, and human expertise still make the difference. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You (9/24/2025)

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/25 00:02
Threshold
T$0.01545-0.25%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1267+2.59%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003139+1.29%

How are you, hacker?


🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 24, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Judiciary Act Establishes Courts in 1789, USS Enterprise Goes Nuclear in 1960, Peace Treaty of Adrianople in 1829, Honda Motor Company Founded in 1948, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You to The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature, let’s dive right in.

The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature


By @thesociable [ 6 Min read ] WEF’s new blueprint, led by Larry Fink Andre Hoffmann, aims to monetize nature with credits, swaps asset schemes worth trillions. Read More.

How to Use Slack Incoming and Outgoing Webhooks for Real-Time AI Agents


By @mattleads [ 26 Min read ] Now our application is containerized and ready for deployment, let’s expand its capabilities by integrating a new input source. Read More.

Why You Might Want Several Crypto Wallets (Even With Few Funds)


By @obyte [ 4 Min read ] Ever wondered why some people keep extra crypto wallets? Heres why it matters. How many do you use? Read More.

Heres Why AI Can’t Replace You


By @c4twithshell [ 4 Min read ] Why AI can’t replace people: insights from real projects showing how data quality, curation, and human expertise still make the difference. Read More.


🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?

It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️


ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME


We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️


Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

TLDR Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill to prevent AI from achieving legal personhood. The bill prohibits AI from holding management roles in organizations and overseeing human employees. AI programs would be barred from owning property or controlling assets under the proposed legislation. Human representatives would be held accountable for any legal violations involving [...] The post Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1267+3.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/25 06:17
Share
Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Cryptocurrency analysis firm CryptoQuant said the calm in the Bitcoin price could be the calm before the storm. Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01591+2.44%
MAY
MAY$0.04019+0.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:20
Share

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Wall Street Cooldown Meets Crypto Pop: Midweek Winners and Losers Revealed

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules