Studies Show AI Agents and Browsers Are a Hacker’s Perfect Playground

By @viceasytiger [ 5 Min read ] Researchers reveal how AI agents and browsers are being exploited by hackers, exposing critical risks and calling for a security-first approach. Read More.

Bitcoin, DeFi, and the Tax Puzzle No One Has Solved (Yet)

By @tokenomy [ 7 Min read ] How governments are struggling to tax Bitcoin, DeFi, NFTs, and blockchain innovations—and why global crypto tax frameworks remain fragmented. Read More.

Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers

By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More.

VR Made Me Faster: A Sim Racer’s Case for Immersion

By @wicked-racing [ 5 Min read ] Adding VR to a sim racing rig can improve your driving skills, increase immersion, and make sim racing more like a real-world experience. Read More.

How AI Reasoning Mirrors Borges Library of Babel

By @mirrorspace [ 10 Min read ] Do transformer-based LLMs really show emergent understanding? Probably not! A higher-level look at model outputs vindicates the glorified autocomplete take. Read More.

