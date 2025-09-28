How are you, hacker?

On this day, The First Ford Model T Car Assembled in 1908, Locomotion No. 1 in 1825, One-Day Capital in 1777

At AIESEC in Nigeria’s IYD 2025, Youth Leaders Prove the Future Is Now

By @ashumerie [ 2 Min read ] Youth voices are shaping the future. Reflections from AIESEC Nigeria’s IYD 2025 on tech, SDGs, storytelling, and community-driven change. Read More.

The Harsh Math of AI: 78% Adoption, 90%+ Disappointment with Generative AI ROI

By @MichaelJerlis [ 8 Min read ] By 2025, 80% of companies use AI, yet most projects fail to deliver ROI. Discover why AI adoption struggles and what separates winners from laggards. Read More.

Killing the 7-Day Week

By @benoitmalige [ 3 Min read ] The 7-day week is an outdated script written by empires, factories, and schools. Here’s how killing Sundays, and the week itself, frees you. Read More.

