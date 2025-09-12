The HackerNoon Newsletter: Labubu Authenticity Guide (9/11/2025)

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/12 00:02
🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 11, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, ICE Spacecraft Passes Through Comet's Tail in 1985 , Atari VCS (2600) Released, Revolutionizes Gaming in 1977, Stanley Brothers Granted Motor Vehicle Patent in 1900, First Public Remote Computation Demonstrated, 1940 in 1940, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Unmanned Ground Vehicles Step In Where Medics Can’t on Ukraine’s Frontlines to Convenience: The Leading Cause of Death in 2045?, let’s dive right in.

Convenience: The Leading Cause of Death in 2045?


By @IHODLem [ 3 Min read ] Born in 88, Ive lived on both sides of the digital divide. Tech worker grappling with the convenience-to-control pipeline were all walking into. Read More.

Labubu Authenticity Guide


By @alfredodecandia [ 4 Min read ] Do you ever get that rush when the latest drop is released? But with high demand comes the risk of counterfeit products, especially on online marketplaces Read More.

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Step In Where Medics Can’t on Ukraine’s Frontlines


By @davidivus [ 5 Min read ] Recovering injured soldiers from the Ukrainian frontline is fraught with risk. Now machines are taking on the task. Read More.

Cursor’s Credit-Based Plans Leave Developers Puzzled, Frustrated


By @ainativedev [ 5 Min read ] Cursors new pricing model sparks community backlash as it shifts from a request-based to a credit-based system. Read More.


Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper finds early buzz, but MAGACOIN FINANCE dominates ROI forecasts, earning top spots in analyst reports as one of the best altcoins to buy for 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 06:00
Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

These trends have investors looking toward newer opportunities that combine viral potential with technological substance. Today’s trending cryptocurrencies reflect a […] The post Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/12 06:40
From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Showdown The crypto market is more competitive now than ever, with blue-chip assets like Solana (SOL) attracting institutional inflows. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been riding the waves of meme-driven speculation. Yet, a new challenger has emerged with the potential to transform the meme coin landscape, called Moonshot [...] The post From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/12 05:45
