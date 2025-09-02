The HackerNoon Newsletter: My UX improvements for Flipper Zero (9/1/2025)

How are you, hacker?
🪐 What's happening in tech today, September 1, 2025?
The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Google Unveils New Logo Design in 2015, Germany invades Poland, starting World War II in 1939, Toyota Debuts Luxury Lexus Brand in 1989, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Refactoring 033 - Removing Redundant or Unused Annotations to My UX improvements for Flipper Zero, let’s dive right in.
By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Eyewatering gains... Read More.
By @imagerecognition [ 4 Min read ] Discover how retro-identification increases the effectiveness of animal behavior research, reducing wasted annotation and boosting accuracy. Read More.
By @redim [ 6 Min read ] MIT Professor Winstons research-backed speaking techniques: eliminate distractions, use the 5S framework, and make your ideas unforgettable with practical tips Read More.
By @kristinazima [ 5 Min read ] My 7 tips to improve the UX of Flipper Zero — making it easier for new users to get started. Read More.
By @mcsee [ 3 Min read ] Make your code simpler and more maintainable by removing redundant or unused annotations. Read More.
