The HackerNoon Newsletter: Securing Your MCP Server: a Step-by-Step Guide (9/16/2025)

🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 16, 2025?

The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Microsoft Unveils Improved WebTV Platform in 1997 , General Motors Founded in Michigan in 1908, Malaysia Formed as a Diverse Federation in 1963, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Securing Your MCP Server: a Step-by-Step Guide to How a Terminal Diagnosis Inspired a New Ethical AI System, let’s dive right in.

How a Terminal Diagnosis Inspired a New Ethical AI System

By @lev-goukassian [ 4 Min read ] Ternary Moral Logic ensures accountability through parallel conscience, auditable logs, and the Goukassian Promise. Read More.

Fractalline: Asking AI If Its Conscious - Plus, What to Do If It Is

By @crisbeasley [ 6 Min read ] If enshittification is the antipattern, fractals are the pattern. Read More.

How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry

By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More.

From Walled Gardens to World Grid: A Short History of How We Centralized the Internet

By @ibukun8717 [ 8 Min read ] From ARPANET’s open roots to today’s walled gardens, explore how we centralized the internet—and why the fight for a freer web isn’t over. Read More.

Securing Your MCP Server: a Step-by-Step Guide

By @wassimchegham [ 8 Min read ] This guide will walk you through securing a Node.js MCP server from the ground up using JWT. Read More.

