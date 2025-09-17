The HackerNoon Newsletter: Securing Your MCP Server: a Step-by-Step Guide (9/16/2025)

How a Terminal Diagnosis Inspired a New Ethical AI System


By @lev-goukassian [ 4 Min read ] Ternary Moral Logic ensures accountability through parallel conscience, auditable logs, and the Goukassian Promise. Read More.

Fractalline: Asking AI If Its Conscious - Plus, What to Do If It Is


By @crisbeasley [ 6 Min read ] If enshittification is the antipattern, fractals are the pattern. Read More.

How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry


By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More.

From Walled Gardens to World Grid: A Short History of How We Centralized the Internet


By @ibukun8717 [ 8 Min read ] From ARPANET’s open roots to today’s walled gardens, explore how we centralized the internet—and why the fight for a freer web isn’t over. Read More.

Securing Your MCP Server: a Step-by-Step Guide


By @wassimchegham [ 8 Min read ] This guide will walk you through securing a Node.js MCP server from the ground up using JWT. Read More.


