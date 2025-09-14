The HackerNoon Newsletter: Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change (9/13/2025)

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/14 00:02
LETSTOP
STOP$0,13247+2,46%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00202286+1,06%

How are you, hacker?


🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 13, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Osborne Computer Corp. Declares Bankruptcy in 1983 , New York Chosen as US Capital in 1788 , Super Mario Bros. Game Released in 1985 , and we present you with these top quality stories.

Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change


By @paoloap [ 6 Min read ] Speed up XGBoost training by 46x with one parameter change. Learn how GPU acceleration saves hours, boosts iteration, and scales to big data. Read More.


🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?

It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️


ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME


We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️


Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Q4 Rally Looms as ETF Inflows Hit $642M—Analyst eyes $150K

Bitcoin Price Q4 Rally Looms as ETF Inflows Hit $642M—Analyst eyes $150K

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017315+3,00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:08
Share
Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Outperformance Over ‘Mag 7’ Stocks

Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Outperformance Over ‘Mag 7’ Stocks

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017315+3,00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:12
Share
Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Bitcoin trades around $114,000 backed by ETF inflows. XRP gains momentum while MAGACOIN FINANCE presale draws strong interest as breakout prospect.
Bitcoin
BTC$115 879,25-0,28%
XRP
XRP$3,1054+0,18%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02526-6,89%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Q4 Rally Looms as ETF Inflows Hit $642M—Analyst eyes $150K

Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Outperformance Over ‘Mag 7’ Stocks

Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Community Power: BlockDAG’s 3M App Users and Nearly $40M Presale Beat Ethereum Price Issues and Dogecoin Stagnation

Shibarium bridge suffers ‘sophisticated’ flash loan attack, with $2.4 million drained