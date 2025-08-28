The HackerNoon Newsletter: The AI Bubble and Big Tech’s Bid to Dominate the Economy (8/27/2025)

How are you, hacker?

🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 27, 2025?

The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Compaq Introduced Presario in 1993, Mars approached closest to the Earth since 57,617 BC in 2003, NASA Launched Mariner 2 in 1962, and we present you with these top quality stories. From The Mapping Stack Most Developers Get Wrong (and How I Got It Right) to I Built My Own Chat Instead of Relying on Jivo or LiveChat: Heres How, let’s dive right in.

I Built My Own Chat Instead of Relying on Jivo or LiveChat: Heres How

By @devfamdk [ 15 Min read ] In this post, I’ll go through how I built it: the architecture, the contexts for sockets and state, and the UI components that tied it all together. Read More.

The Subplot of a Nation: What Today’s Chinese Literature Tells Us About Tomorrow

By @jeremyrayjewell [ 13 Min read ] A review of Megan Walsh’s book The Subplot, exploring the landscape of contemporary Chinese literature in todays AI age. Read More.

The AI Bubble and Big Tech’s Bid to Dominate the Economy

By @linked_do [ 12 Min read ] Whether we like it or not, and despite tales of its powers being greatly exaggerated, the AI genie is out of the box. What does that mean, and what can we do? Read More.

The Mapping Stack Most Developers Get Wrong (and How I Got It Right)

By @saibolla [ 16 Min read ] Learn the four-layer web mapping architecture most tutorials miss—and avoid costly refactors, rate limits, and performance bottlenecks. Read More.

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Which Model is Stronger and Closer to the Web3 Ideal?

By @menaskop [ 9 Min read ] There are no clear signs that the Bitcoin ecosystem is more decentralized than Ethereum’s — and there never have been. Read More.

🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?

It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️

ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME

We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️