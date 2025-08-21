How are you, hacker?

On this day, NY Times Article on Need to Preserve Obsolete Hardware and Software was published in 1995, Viking 1 launched in 1975, Google released the Pixel 4a in 2020

How a Terminal Diagnosis Inspired a New Ethical AI System

By @hacker22796174 [ 5 Min read ] Terminal developer creates Sacred Pause: AI that hesitates before harm. 68% reduction in harmful outputs. Open-source gift to humanity. Read More.

Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding

By @scastiel [ 4 Min read ] For the first time in my career, I have absolutely no idea what the software engineer job will look like in five or ten years. Read More.

No More ‘Ship and Pray’: Testing SaaS Billing Systems with Playwright Stripe Test Clocks

By @paultowers [ 16 Min read ] How to use Stripe Test Clocks with Playwright E2E tests to simulate subscription billing lifecycles in minutes, not months, with real code examples. Read More.

BlackRocks Fink Joins World Economic Forum as Co-Chair—Is Global Crypto Integration Next?

By @olaoluwajohn [ 4 Min read ] Larry Finks appointment as interim co-chair of the World Economic Forum represents cryptos complete institutional victory. Read More.

I Tried Amazons Kiro.dev For 5 Days—Its a Below mid-level Dev

By @romavm [ 2 Min read ] I used Kiro.dev for 5 days to complete my hackathon project (analyzing GitHub repositories). Read More.

