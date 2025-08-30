The HackerNoon Newsletter: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (8/29/2025)

How are you, hacker?

🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 29, 2025?

The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The British Computer Misuse Act Went into Effect in 1990, Michael Faraday Discovered Electromagnetic Induction in 1831, Meitnerium was Synthesized for the First time in 1982, and we present you with these top quality stories. From What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? to Writing, Internet-ing, and Existing in the Age of AI: Share Your Insights, let’s dive right in.

Writing, Internet-ing, and Existing in the Age of AI: Share Your Insights

By @editingprotocol [ 4 Min read ] Explore how AI reshapes writing, education, work, and creativity. Share your thoughts by answering 11 key questions on humanity’s role in the AI age. Read More.

From Keywords to Concepts: Optimizing for AI Understanding

By @hackmarketing [ 3 Min read ] Learn how to show up in AI results by writing for semantic understanding. Read More.

How AI and Robotics Are Automating ATP Testing and Hygiene Monitoring

By @bethcrush [ 6 Min read ] Discover how AI and robotics are revolutionizing hygiene monitoring with automated ATP testing, reducing errors, and predicting contamination risks. Read More.

How Character.AI Lost Millions of its Users: A Case Study of Negligence

By @OurAI [ 11 Min read ] Character.AI, an erstwhile giant of chatbot hosting, eventually declined because of neglectful management and out-of-touch updates. Read More.

What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable?

By @javiermateos [ 8 Min read ] Can blockchains really be immutable? A deep dive into 51% attacks, regulatory censorship, and the hidden forces shaping Bitcoin, Monero, and Ethereum. Read More.

🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?

It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️

ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME

We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️