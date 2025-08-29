The HackerNoon Newsletter: Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me (8/28/2025)

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/29 00:02
ME
ME$0.7177+5.77%

How are you, hacker?


🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 28, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The End of AppleTalk in 2009, Toyota Motor Corporation Was Established in 1937, First Issue of Scientific American hit the newsstands in 1845, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Vibe-Codings Missing Piece is Vibe-Testing to Let Your Browser Take a Breather with Scheduler.yield(), let’s dive right in.

Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me


By @drewchapin [ 5 Min read ] Wikipedia is the internet’s true power broker and the backbone of AI. Here’s why it defines your digital reputation, and how not to be left behind. Read More.

Vibe-Codings Missing Piece is Vibe-Testing


By @@javar97 [ 8 Min read ] What to expect from AI-powered quality assurance services? The most reasonable approach comes from crowd-testing platforms. Read More.

Why Gaming Needs a Game Changer: Decentralization and the Future of Play


By @joeysats [ 7 Min read ] Gaming now outgrosses the film and music industry, combined. A case for decentralized ownership, simpler onboarding, real security and a fun-first blueprint. Read More.

Let Your Browser Take a Breather with Scheduler.yield()


By @wolfriend [ 21 Min read ] A practical guide to scheduler.yield() – the new Prioritized Task Scheduling API that prevents Main Thread blocking and improves user experience. Read More.

From Yeezy to Sleazy: The Dark Side of Star-Powered Crypto


By @MichaelJerlis [ 3 Min read ] From Kanye’s YZY to Trump’s TRUMP, celebrity coins pump then crash. Learn why hype fails, how scams spread, and what signals help avoid wipeouts. Read More.


🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?

It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️


ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME


We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️


Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

The post Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management firm, is starting a Chainlink treasury. The firm will use cash reserves and existing access to capital to acquire LINK. CWD shares jumped nearly 60% on Thursday as the price of LINK itself rose 2.5%. Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management company, saw its stock price skyrocket Thursday after announcing that it has adopted a digital assets treasury strategy that will center on Chainlink (LINK). The firm’s strategy was approved by its board of directors, allowing it to allocate a portion of its treasury to acquire LINK—the token that powers a Chainlink’s oracle network, which brings real-world data to blockchain apps. Caliber will use its balance sheet and existing access to capital to acquire LINK, though the firm has not shared how much it intends to acquire.  “This strategy combines what Caliber already does best—raising and managing capital in private equity real estate funds—with one of the most promising financial technologies of our time,” Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler told Decrypt.  “That technology, Chainlink, is directly applicable to our existing real estate business and it will help us to better automate our real estate value calculations (NAV automation), help better administer our funds, and it can help us potentially provide stronger liquidity options for our suite of private funds,” he added. ﻿ In addition to the digital asset treasury, the board of directors approved the creation of the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board—a group of crypto and blockchain experts that will help guide the firm’s digital asset treasury strategy. Loeffler told Decrypt that the board’s composition would be announced soon.  Shares in Caliber (CWD) are up 59% since the opening bell on Thursday, now trading hands at $2.70. However, the stock has traded down nearly 4% in the last month…
RealLink
REAL$0.05849+2.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01339+1.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019128+4.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:22
Share
American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot told Reuters that American Bitcoin’s merger with Gryphon Digital mining is nearly complete.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:02
Share
Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

TLDR: Tether announced it will launch USD₮ on RGB, a protocol designed to bring scalable asset issuance directly onto Bitcoin. RGB enables private and lightweight asset transactions, allowing stablecoins like USD₮ to operate natively on Bitcoin wallets. Users will soon send, hold, and transfer USD₮ alongside Bitcoin while keeping transactions private and even offline. This [...] The post Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion appeared first on Blockonomi.
Suilend
SEND$0.546+2.36%
Wink
LIKE$0.012191-4.62%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000304+0.09%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/29 06:16
Share

Trending News

More

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Apple expresses concerns over UK's plans to enhance competition in the mobile operating system market

IREN on track to $1 billion in annualized bitcoin mining revenue