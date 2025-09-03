The Hashgraph Group launches ‘TransAct’ to bring crypto-free transactions

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/03 00:32
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223+0.82%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012464+0.24%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02574-0.54%

The Hashgraph Group, a Swiss-based Web3 firm helping to advance adoption of Hedera, has launched a new solution that allows enterprises to build on Hedera without having to hold the native token or have a crypto wallet.

Summary
  • The Hashgraph Group says the fully managed solution TransAct will drive enterprise adoption on Hedera.
  • Businesses and governments can build on Hedera without touching crypto or wallets.

TransAct is The Hashgraph Group’s new fully managed service that allows any enterprise or government to tap into and execute transactions on Hedera (HBAR). Enterprises can access the blockchain network and build on it without having to touch crypto, THG said in a press release.

According to the Swiss-based company, TransAct abstracts away the need for crypto wallets and gas fees, with its enterprise-grade service-level agreement and monthly invoicing handled in U.S. dollars or other traditional currencies.

In this case, enterprises and governmental institutions can execute transactions on Hedera even when they hold no HBAR.

Deiss added:

Business to retain full control

Although a crypto wallet is abstracted, TransAct still requires a signing wallet. Signer wallets allow for the execution of transactions onchain and offchain. Private keys ensure clients retain full control over aspects such as processed transactions and network utilization.

The Hashgraph Group will offer TransAct as a secure transaction gateway with a user-friendly interface and dashboard. Users can interact and benefit not just from crypto-free transactions but also by leveraging Hedera to reduce risks associated with managing digital wallets.

Businesses can also tap into TransAct to streamline compliance and eliminate any would-be crypto accounting challenges from operations, The Hashgraph Group said.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

PANews reported on September 3rd that Venus Protocol has been urgently suspended to protect assets due to a phishing attack. Officials are proposing a phased restoration: debt repayment and replenishment will be allowed within 5 hours, stolen funds will be recovered within 7 hours, a security review will be completed within 24 hours to prevent similar attacks, and the attacker's wallet will be forcibly liquidated. A full restoration date will be announced separately, and voting is open. Due to time constraints, users must take a snapshot and vote within 1 hour . If the vote passes, the above plan will be implemented immediately.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001882+17.63%
Overtake
TAKE$0.09957+0.32%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02601+0.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/03 00:11
Share
Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Pepe Coin (PEPE) took the crypto world by storm in 2023 and quickly became one of the most recognized frog-themed tokens on the market.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01308+0.61%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000965+1.90%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02601+0.77%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/02 23:00
Share
Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

Over the last month, XRP slipped by 17.83%, sliding below $2.90 despite favorable court decisions.
XRP
XRP$2.8023+2.73%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02652-2.06%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/02 22:51
Share

Trending News

More

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

Ethereum reaches 19.45M active addresses in August, nearing 2021 peak levels

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List