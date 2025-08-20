The Hidden Danger in Your Wallet: Token Approvals Explained

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 17:45
Threshold
T$0.01596-3.09%
RealLink
REAL$0.05151-0.36%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004715-5.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10003-0.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1268-4.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01385-2.94%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02638-2.22%

Discover how Trust Wallet tackles token approval risks with safer UX and tools for 200M+ users. By Eve Lam, CISO at Trust Wallet.

The Invisible Risk Lurking in Your Wallet

Token approvals are one of the most overlooked threats in Web3. Every time you connect your wallet and authorize a dApp to access your tokens, you’re often granting indefinite access. Over time, these approvals accumulate quietly in the background. Most users don’t even know they exist, and in fact, over $475M stolen since 2020 in reported approval hacks and exploits according to Revoke. This is more than a technical gap in our eyes. It’s more of a UX failure and a security blind spot, and for the next wave of users entering Web3, it’s a risk they shouldn’t have to carry.

Leading on safety is a core responsibility for any wallet provider—and with over 15 million monthly active users and more than 200 million downloads, it’s a responsibility Trust Wallet fully embraces. Fixing the token approvals problem is part of that commitment, ensuring stronger protection for everyone who relies on us and helping to build a safer Web3 ecosystem.

Why Infinite Approvals Became the Norm

When you use a decentralized application (dApp), it can’t move your tokens unless you give permission through a token approval transaction. Approvals let a smart contract spend your tokens on your behalf. Most dApps ask for unlimited approval so you don’t have to approve every time. Once granted, these approvals stay active on-chain until you revoke them.

This convenience comes at a cost: token approvals are silent, permanent, and risky by default. Users give dApps unlimited access without realizing it. Wallets rarely show or explain these permissions. Attackers exploit them—often long after the approval is granted.

How Approval Risk Builds Over Time

Real-world threats often follow these patterns. A malicious actor may trick you into granting unlimited approval to a harmful contract. You might see no issue if your wallet is empty at the time. Later, when you deposit funds, the contract instantly drains them. Or, a once-trusted contract becomes compromised, turning a safe permission into a dangerous vulnerability.

Even more concerning is that in most wallets today, it’s not easy to view or manage token approvals. The average user would struggle to find out which contracts have access to their assets, let alone assess which ones are high-risk.

The Opportunity: Native Tools, Built the Right Way

Most wallets lack a native, user-friendly interface to review and manage token approvals. Some rely on third-party tools or bury permissions deep in settings—if at all. As a result, users are often unaware of which contracts have ongoing access.

At Trust Wallet, we recognize the gap—and we’re working to close it. That’s why token approval management is on our roadmap for Q4 of this year: built to scale, designed with care, and released with security-first precision. Our vision is for a smart, user-centric dashboard that simplifies complex blockchain permissions into clear, actionable insights.

How EIP-7702 Helps Reduce Approval Risk

Reducing the number of approvals a user needs to make can be just as important as managing them well. EIP-7702 is designed to help with this by allowing the wallet to simulate and pre-approve all necessary actions in one secure session. You sign once, and the relayer handles both the approval and the intended transaction in the background.

With 7702:

  • The wallet simulates all required approvals and transactions.
  • The user signs one session intent.
  • Both the approval and the action are executed together.
  • Fewer “approve” pop-ups, fewer lingering unlimited approvals.

Put short, 7702 streamlines UX while reducing the need for risky, permanent permissions.

Rethinking Approval Hygiene as Everyday UX

Keeping token approvals under control should feel as natural as other routine checks people make to stay secure online. The process works best when it’s integrated into normal wallet use, rather than left as a separate task the user has to remember.

Trust Wallet is building features to make this maintenance easy: unobtrusive reminders to review active approvals, visual cues for contracts that may be risky or outdated, options to automatically expire access after inactivity, and a dashboard that clearly lists every active permission in one place. When these safeguards are part of the regular flow, users can stay protected without extra effort.

Wallets as Guardians, Not Just Interfaces

Token approvals are one piece of a bigger question: how can wallets do more to protect users?

At Trust Wallet, security is embedded into everything we build. Our Security Scanner proactively detects known scams and malicious contracts, blocking dangerous approvals and dApp connections before they happen. Since 2023, we’ve blocked over $458 million from reaching malicious contracts and helped recover $2 million+ in stolen funds.

We were the first major self-custody wallet to achieve ISO/IEC 27001 and 27701 certification, meeting internationally recognized standards for security and privacy.

The same principle will guide our token approval tools: protection that’s built-in, not bolted on.

Looking Ahead: Building for the Next 200 Million

Our responsibility goes beyond maintaining what we’ve already built — it’s about preparing for the next wave of Web3 users and the challenges they’ll face. That means continuing to roll out features that remove friction and strengthen safety, such as better defaults and smarter automation, biometric login in our Extension, cross-chain simplicity with FlexGas so gas can be paid in tokens users already hold etc.

With everything we’ve covered, it goes without saying that one of the most important developments on the horizon is our native token approval management. This will give every user a clear view of which contracts can access their tokens, highlight potential risks, and make revoking or adjusting permissions fast and simple. When paired with our other security and usability advances, it will help ensure that millions more people can explore Web3 with much more confidence.

This approach goes into our view that wallets aren’t just tools, they’re essentially Web3 companions. They should abstract complexity, surface risks, and enable opportunity without compromising on a user’s safety.

Closing Thoughts

Token approvals shouldn’t be invisible, permanent, or the reason users lose funds. With smarter tools, safer defaults, and built-in protections, we can make this risk a thing of the past. At Trust Wallet, we’re building for today’s users and the next 200 million—because with that scale comes a responsibility to lead.

Stay tuned. A safer, smarter wallet experience is on its way.

The post The Hidden Danger in Your Wallet: Token Approvals Explained appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/hidden-danger-wallet-token-approvals-explained/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Slams Musk, Tim Scott Backs Blockchain, and Broker Rule Gets Buried

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Slams Musk, Tim Scott Backs Blockchain, and Broker Rule Gets Buried

This past week has seen U.S. crypto policy thrust back into the spotlight — but not just in the legislative chambers. A political feud between two of the most influential names in tech and governance — Donald Trump and Elon Musk — spilled out onto social media, while regulatory milestones unfolded in the Senate and Treasury Department. The conflicting headlines reflect a reality that the crypto sector knows all too well: when it comes to digital asset policy in the United States, clarity remains elusive. Trump Slams Musk Amid New Political Party Formation U.S. President Donald Trump’s war of words with Elon Musk took a sharp turn this week, as the president publicly criticized Musk over the formation of a new political party. 🇺🇸 U.S. President Donald Trump called tech billionaire Elon Musk a "train wreck" in a social media post on Sunday. #DonaldTrump #ElonMusk https://t.co/aDoUhWXSVR — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 7, 2025 On July 6, Trump lashed out on Truth Social, calling Musk a “train wreck” who had gone “off the rails” over the past five weeks. This response followed Musk’s July 5 post on X (formerly Twitter) announcing the launch of the “America Party.” Trump, a long-time critic of third-party movements, said Musk’s efforts would lead only to “disruption and chaos,” arguing such ventures have never succeeded in the U.S. political landscape. The clash marks an escalation in what appears to be a growing political and ideological rift between two powerful figures with vested interests in the future of technology, freedom of speech, and digital assets. Trump also took aim at the Democratic Party, accusing them of losing both their “confidence and their minds” in the ongoing cultural and financial shifts, particularly regarding crypto policy. Digital Assets Are Not Going Away, Senator Tim Scott Says Meanwhile, constructive progress on crypto regulation was unfolding in Washington. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) led a July 9 hearing titled “From Wall Street to Web3” —the Senate’s first full committee hearing focused on digital assets. In his opening remarks, Scott stressed that blockchain technology and digital assets are here to stay. He urged fellow lawmakers to build a robust and balanced regulatory framework that protects investors while allowing innovation to thrive. 🇺🇸 Senator Tim Scott told his fellow U.S. lawmakers that digital assets are not going away in a committee hearing on Wednesday. #TimScott #Senate https://t.co/8Akk1p8zrs — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 10, 2025 Scott’s comments were supported by testimony from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Blockchain Association’s Summer Mersinger, and Chainalysis co-founder Jonathan Levin. He stressed the need for America to maintain a leadership role in shaping the future of digital finance, rather than ceding influence to jurisdictions like the UAE and Singapore. The hearing highlighted bipartisan acknowledgment that digital asset markets require clearer regulatory guidance, even as lawmakers differ on the methods of implementation. US Treasury Officially Scraps Crypto Broker Reporting Rules In a move for DeFi advocates, the U.S. Treasury Department has officially repealed a controversial broker reporting rule. The regulation, originally introduced under the Biden administration in late 2024, sought to impose broker-level reporting requirements on entities involved in decentralized finance and crypto infrastructure. However, following a successful challenge under the Congressional Review Act—and a signature from President Trump—the rule has now been nullified. The scrapped rule, titled “Gross Proceeds Reporting by Brokers,” would have gone into effect in February 2025 and required extensive data collection from DeFi platforms. Its repeal has been welcomed by industry groups, who saw the rule as overly broad and detrimental to innovation. The Treasury will now revert to pre-2024 guidance, which exempts validators and wallet providers from broker classification, marking a key policy win for decentralized systems. US Banking Regulator OCC Gets New Chief with Crypto Roots Finally, regulatory leadership is taking a crypto-savvy turn. Jonathan Gould, a former Bitfury executive with deep experience in blockchain and financial policy, has been confirmed as the new head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Approved by a 50-45 Senate vote, Gould becomes the OCC’s first permanent chief since 2020. Gould’s appointment shows a potential shift in how the U.S. banking regulator approaches digital asset oversight. During his prior tenure at the OCC under the Trump administration, Gould helped shape key positions on fintech and crypto integration in banking. With his return, stakeholders hope the agency will adopt a more innovation-forward stance—especially as traditional banks explore blockchain-based products such as tokenized deposits and on-chain settlement rails. Together, this week’s events reflect the growing entanglement between crypto, regulation, and politics. Whether through partisan clashes or bipartisan hearings, the evolution of U.S. digital asset policy is entering a more complex and consequential phase.
Threshold
T$0.01598-2.85%
U
U$0.01894-8.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.783-2.12%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/12 01:43
Share
Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Thumzup Media puts on the table 30.7 million shares to acquire Dogehash Technologies, integrating a fleet of 2,500 ASIC Scrypt.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/20 16:47
Share
Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made a significant move of collaborating with Chainlink (LINK) to develop its ecosystem. With this shift, the meme-turned-utility coin is retwisting its burn policy, ushering in a new mechanism to link all cross-chain transactions back to Ethereum. This approach ensures SHIB continues to honor its roots while branching into new territory. L’article Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Honorswap
HONOR$0.478-5.19%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001229-2.22%
Movement
MOVE$0.1268-4.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 19:06
Share

Trending News

More

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Slams Musk, Tim Scott Backs Blockchain, and Broker Rule Gets Buried

Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Valantis acquires stHYPE: $180M of TVL enter the orbit of the DEX on Hyperliquid

Ethereum Fills Crucial CME Gap: Is $10K ETH the Next Target?