The History and Evolution of Mining Pools: From CPU to ASIC Era

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 16:14
Introduction

Mining pools have been pivotal in shaping the cryptocurrency mining landscape since Bitcoin’s early days. As mining hardware evolved from CPUs to GPUs, then to ASICs, mining pools simultaneously adapted to these technological advances. This article explores how mining machines and mining pools grew alongside each other and the evolution of the mainstream mining pool models that define today’s mining industry.

From CPU Mining to the Birth of Pools

At Bitcoin’s inception in 2009, mining was done solo using conventional CPUs on personal computers. Mining difficulty was low, enabling individuals to find blocks and earn Bitcoin independently. However, as more miners joined the network and difficulty increased, solo mining became impractical for most.

The solution came in late 2010 with the formation of the first mining pools, such as Slush Pool. Pools allowed miners to combine computational power, reducing income variance by distributing rewards proportionally to contributed work. This innovation transformed mining from a lottery-like endeavor into a more predictable, steady income stream for participants.

Hardware Evolution and Industrial Mining

By 2010, GPUs replaced CPUs due to superior parallel processing power, leading to increased mining competitiveness and complexity. Mining pools expanded quickly, enabling more miners to join forces. FPGAs briefly enhanced mining efficiency before being outpaced by ASICs.

The ASIC era, starting around 2013, dramatically increased mining speed and power efficiency. ASIC miners made individual mining with less specialized equipment nearly impossible. Mining pools scaled up their infrastructure, introducing sophisticated reward distribution mechanisms to accommodate a growing and diverse membership, thus becoming essential to mining operations worldwide.

The Formation of Mainstream Pool Models

Mining pools developed various reward systems over time to balance risk, fairness, and income stability:

  • Proportional Model: The earliest system paying miners proportionally based on shares within a mining round.
  • Pay-Per-Last-N-Shares (PPLNS): Rewards miners based on their most recent shares contributing to block discovery, introduced circa 2011 to reduce pool-hopping.
  • Pay-Per-Share (PPS): A payout model pioneered by ViaBTC, introduced and launched in August 2016. It added transaction fees on top of PPS rewards, and was later adopted by many other mining pools.
  • Full Pay-Per-Share (FPPS): Came later than PPS+, only appearing around 2018. It evolved from PPS to include both block rewards and transaction fees, providing miners with more stable income.

These models aimed to reduce payment variance and risks, offering miners choices suited to their preferences for reward frequency and stability.

Modern Mining Pools and Their Services

Today, mining pools manage millions of miners globally using advanced software that coordinates mining tasks and manages proportional payouts efficiently. They charge competitive fees and provide transparency and security. Leading pools like ViaBTC offer flexible mining services and competitive reward systems, supporting miners from individuals to large-scale operations.

Conclusion

Mining pools have evolved from simple collaborations in Bitcoin’s early CPU mining days to sophisticated global operations alongside ASIC miners. The continuous development of mining hardware spurred innovation in pool reward models, enhancing fairness, reducing income volatility, and promoting large-scale mining participation. Together, the evolution of mining machines and pools underpins the robust and dynamic cryptocurrency mining ecosystem today.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/the-history-and-evolution-of-mining-pools-from-cpu-to-asic-era/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors.
