The Hong Kong Security Bureau has established a virtual asset intelligence task force to work with relevant platforms to establish a payment stop mechanism.

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The UAE's Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE's commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting. CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance. The MOF announced that the UAE will roll out the framework in 2027, with the initial information exchange expected to start in 2028. Cointelegraph reached out to the UAE Ministry of Finance for more information, but did not receive a response by publication. Public consultation underway To prepare for implementation, the UAE launched a public consultation to gather feedback from industry stakeholders, including exchanges, custodians, traders and advisory firms. The consultation opened Sept. 15 and will close Nov. 8. The UAE joined 50 other jurisdictions that have committed to implementing CARF in the coming years, setting the stage for a global approach to crypto tax reporting. Countries including New Zealand, Australia and the Netherlands have also committed to adapting the framework. On June 6, Switzerland also moved forward with the plans to automatically share crypto-related tax data with 74 partner countries. The Swiss government adopted a bill that would enable the automatic exchange of information, sharing data with most G20 countries.