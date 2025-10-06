ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post The Inexorable Growth In Air Travel And It’s Implication appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 27: A general view of the Eiffel Tower at dusk as the Olympic Rings are displayed during previews ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on June 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Getty Images One of the foundational facts of commercial air travel is that the number of people flying globally is closely linked to world Gross Domestic Product. That is as the economy continues to grow over time, so does the demand for air transportation and by extension, the need for new aircraft to fulfill that demand as well as to replace older aircraft that are economically obsolete. Dips in world GDP, occasioned by recessions (dot-com bubble, fiscal crisis), pandemics (SARS, COVID) or wars (Ukraine, 9/11) can disrupt the monotonic increase of air travel demand, but eventually the curve reverts to the mean. In this case, that mean is roughly 4 per cent year over year, and world Revenue Passenger Miles (RPM’s) – a paying passenger travelling a mile – have recently returned to pre-pandemic levels. Most of those RPM’s are utilized for leisure travel which is estimated to make up as much as 85% or more of miles flown. Business passengers are only around 12 to 15% of overall travel but they are vastly more profitable, making up as much as 75% of profits for a given flight. This is because business travelers tend to purchase premium seats, often make last minute changes which incur fees or higher prices and spend more on amenities. A more recent development has been the blending of business and leisure travel to create a category called “bleisure.” While adding a few days at a destination that was the focus of a business event for personal reasons has always existed, the category has expanded… The post The Inexorable Growth In Air Travel And It’s Implication appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 27: A general view of the Eiffel Tower at dusk as the Olympic Rings are displayed during previews ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on June 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Getty Images One of the foundational facts of commercial air travel is that the number of people flying globally is closely linked to world Gross Domestic Product. That is as the economy continues to grow over time, so does the demand for air transportation and by extension, the need for new aircraft to fulfill that demand as well as to replace older aircraft that are economically obsolete. Dips in world GDP, occasioned by recessions (dot-com bubble, fiscal crisis), pandemics (SARS, COVID) or wars (Ukraine, 9/11) can disrupt the monotonic increase of air travel demand, but eventually the curve reverts to the mean. In this case, that mean is roughly 4 per cent year over year, and world Revenue Passenger Miles (RPM’s) – a paying passenger travelling a mile – have recently returned to pre-pandemic levels. Most of those RPM’s are utilized for leisure travel which is estimated to make up as much as 85% or more of miles flown. Business passengers are only around 12 to 15% of overall travel but they are vastly more profitable, making up as much as 75% of profits for a given flight. This is because business travelers tend to purchase premium seats, often make last minute changes which incur fees or higher prices and spend more on amenities. A more recent development has been the blending of business and leisure travel to create a category called “bleisure.” While adding a few days at a destination that was the focus of a business event for personal reasons has always existed, the category has expanded…

The Inexorable Growth In Air Travel And It’s Implication

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 19:22
COM
COM$0.004993-1.75%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.026+1.96%
TOWER Ecosystem
TOWER$0.0007377-6.72%
Dusk Network
DUSK$0.04992+11.55%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.7393-0.53%

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 27: A general view of the Eiffel Tower at dusk as the Olympic Rings are displayed during previews ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on June 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Getty Images

One of the foundational facts of commercial air travel is that the number of people flying globally is closely linked to world Gross Domestic Product. That is as the economy continues to grow over time, so does the demand for air transportation and by extension, the need for new aircraft to fulfill that demand as well as to replace older aircraft that are economically obsolete.

Dips in world GDP, occasioned by recessions (dot-com bubble, fiscal crisis), pandemics (SARS, COVID) or wars (Ukraine, 9/11) can disrupt the monotonic increase of air travel demand, but eventually the curve reverts to the mean. In this case, that mean is roughly 4 per cent year over year, and world Revenue Passenger Miles (RPM’s) – a paying passenger travelling a mile – have recently returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Most of those RPM’s are utilized for leisure travel which is estimated to make up as much as 85% or more of miles flown. Business passengers are only around 12 to 15% of overall travel but they are vastly more profitable, making up as much as 75% of profits for a given flight. This is because business travelers tend to purchase premium seats, often make last minute changes which incur fees or higher prices and spend more on amenities.

A more recent development has been the blending of business and leisure travel to create a category called “bleisure.” While adding a few days at a destination that was the focus of a business event for personal reasons has always existed, the category has expanded as a result of the pandemic where remote work was normalized and schedules became more flexible.

The result has been for airlines to expand their offerings away from a three class system (First, Business, Economy) to more gradations such as First, Premium Economy, Economy Plus or Comfort Plus and Coach. This allowed airlines to match their service and price offerings to capture the willingness of the flying public to pay for something in between First Class and steerage.

People gathering at the Colosseum monument in Rome on April 7, 2023, prior to the Way of the Cross (Via Crucis) prayer service as part of celebrations of the Holy Week. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Another effect of the rebound in air travel has been the strain on popular destinations. Coming out of the pandemic, people pulled out their “bucket lists” and engaged in “revenge travel.” As a result iconic sites, such as the Coliseum, the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre drew record crowds to their host countries.

For the last 30 years, France has been the most popular tourist destination representing 8% of global tourism with over 100 million visitors. Spain, US, Italy and Turkey round out the top five destination countries. China which had been in the top five before the pandemic has dropped lower due to travel restrictions and reduced preference.

However, there are only so many “A list” sites to be visited, while the travel push continues to grow. A result of the ever increasing swell of tourists to a finite set of iconic destinations has been “overtourism.” To combat the crowding and destruction, many locations have instituted tourist caps, time entry reservations, fees, activity bans and restrictions on accommodations.

ATHENS, GREECE – JULY 20: Atop the Acropolis ancient hill with Parthenon temple during a heat wave on July 20, 2023 in Athens, Greece. The Acropolis of Athens and other archaeological sites in Greece announced reduced opening hours due to the heatwave conditions. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Mount Fuji has instituted a daily visitor cap as well as a hiking fee. Popular US National Parks such as Yosemite and Glacier use caps and reservation systems. The Acropolis uses timed entry permits as well as the restored Notre Dame in Paris. Florence has instituted a ban on short term rentals in its historic city center and Machu Pichu closed the site for a period due to concerns regarding deterioration from high foot traffic.

This problem is only going to become more severe as the 4% increase year over year funnels more visitors to the limited set of high profile locations. One reaction is to move to new sites (such as Croatia, Norway, India, Cambodia). Another is to shift away from the high summer season.

Traditional summer locations such as Cape Cod, the Hamptons or Jackson Hole have seen increases in visitors during shoulder seasons. The tremendous heat during the summer in Europe in 2025 has made visiting in fall much more attractive. Visitors are motivated by a less crowded, more authentic experience as well as concerns regarding the environment and sustainability.

Passion based travel – fueled by social media posts – has also prompted shifts away from the traditional sites and focused on more remote or less well known destinations and is often associated with special events or festivals.

Studies show that as income rises, a population begins to travel – for both business and leisure reasons. The good news is that commercial aircraft, which currently have a delivery backlog of seven years or more, will stay in high demand. The bad news is that the strain on passengers, airports and tourist destinations will not abate any time soon, if ever.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jerroldlundquist/2025/10/06/the-inexorable-growth-in-air-travel-and-its-implication/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004989-2.69%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01491-26.76%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006593-8.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002881-2.83%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,986.04
$103,986.04$103,986.04

-1.66%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,518.48
$3,518.48$3,518.48

-1.96%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$162.18
$162.18$162.18

-2.73%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2745
$2.2745$2.2745

-2.25%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16369
$0.16369$0.16369

-1.95%