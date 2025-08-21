The Institutional “Domino Effect” That Could Send Bitcoin to $175k

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 19:47
  • A 1% allocation from global retirement funds could trigger a supply shock, sending BTC to $175k
  • With less than 2M BTC on exchanges, a $600 billion inflow would cause immense price pressure
  • A new US crypto bill is expected by year-end, which could unlock institutional participation

A new analysis highlighted by crypto influencer Altcoin Daily makes a powerful case for Bitcoin’s next major rally. According to Bill Miller IV, a mere 1% allocation of the world’s $60 trillion in retirement assets into Bitcoin could increase its price by more than $30,000. 

At current levels, such inflows could drive Bitcoin to around $175,000, a gain of over 50% from today’s market.

Why a 1% Allocation Has Such a Massive Impact

The logic behind this powerful projection rests on the simple math of a supply shock. A $600 billion inflow, which is 1% of the total retirement fund pool, would not be absorbed proportionally by Bitcoin’s current $2.2 trillion market cap. 

With fewer than two million Bitcoin currently available on exchanges, this immense new demand would collide with a highly constrained supply. Altcoin Daily suggested the result would be “crazy” upward pressure, especially as long-term holders like Michael Saylor’s Strategy are unlikely to sell into the surge.

The Institutional “Domino Effect” Has Already Begun

While a market-wide 1% allocation is still hypothetical, Bitcoin is no longer absent from institutional portfolios. Respected institutions like Harvard University’s endowment and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund have already begun moving into the crypto space.

Analysts argue that these highly influential early adopters could set a powerful precedent for other fund managers, creating a “domino effect” of capital flows into Bitcoin as the asset becomes a standard part of institutional portfolios. This comes as the new SEC leadership under Chair Paul Atkins has made his pro-crypto stance clear.

The Coming Catalyst: A US Crypto Bill by Year-End

Beyond institutional inflows, Senator Cynthia Lummis recently confirmed that the long-awaited crypto market structure bill is on track to be finalized before the end of the year. 

The legislation is expected to clarify oversight of digital assets and potentially unlock further institutional participation. 

Altcoin Daily described the current period of consolidation as typical before major catalysts, likening it to price action ahead of the ETF approvals earlier in the year. 

Broader Crypto Landscape: Solana and XRP

Real-world asset tokenization on Solana has surged over 140% year-to-date, with nearly $500 million worth of tokenized stocks and assets now on-chain.

Meanwhile, XRP faced renewed pressure after the US Securities and Exchange Commission delayed decisions on several proposed XRP exchange-traded funds, with new deadlines now set for October. 

These developments showcase the volatile yet rapidly evolving landscape for digital assets as institutional adoption inches closer. For now, the possibility of even a small portion of global retirement wealth flowing into Bitcoin remains speculative.

