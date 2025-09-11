The Internet Information Office investigated and dealt with the case of the Xiaohongshu platform damaging the online ecology in accordance with the law

PANews reported on September 11 that recently, in response to the problem that the Xiaohongshu platform failed to fulfill its main responsibility for information content management, and frequently presented a number of negative information contents such as hyping celebrity personal dynamics and trivial terms in the key links of the hot search list, which damaged the network ecology, the Cyberspace Administration of China instructed the Shanghai Cyberspace Administration of China to take measures such as interviews, orders to correct within a time limit, warnings, and strict punishment of those responsible against the Xiaohongshu platform in accordance with the "Regulations on the Ecological Governance of Network Information Content" and other relevant regulations.

