The Lake House On Canandaigua Offers an Upstate Fall Escape

2025/09/24
The Lake House on Canandaigua as seen from Canandaigua Lake in fall

The Lake House on Canandaigua

The transition from summer to fall can be a rough awakening, but planning an autumnal getaway may help soothe those end of summer vacation blues.

If you’re in the mood for fall foliage, cozy afternoons enjoying chowder by the lake and evenings stargazing with s’mores in hand, head to the Finger Lakes, where The Lake House on Canandaigua offers a nice respite to take advantage of all the cooler months have to offer. Located directly on the lake, the 124-key property has an abundance of on-site activities, plus several food and beverage outposts, for a resort-style experience with laid back elegance.

Getting To The Lake House on Canandaigua

Located in Canandaigua, New York, The Lake House on Canandaigua is about a five hour drive from New York City. The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is a 45 minute drive from the property and Syracuse Hancock International Airport is just over an hour away.

Rooms at The Lake House on Canandaigua

The Lake House on Canandaigua hosts guests in lake view, standard, and cottage rooms or suites. Most accomodations include outdoor space via patio or balcony. Upper tier rooms also coffee tubs, fireplaces, and daybed lounge areas. Off-season rooms start around $300 per night, while on-season accomodations start closer to $600 per night.

A king room at The Lake House on Canandaigua

The Lake House on Canandaigua

Dining at The Lake House on Canandaigua

The Lake House on Canandaigua is home to two main restaurants: Rose Tavern (breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner) and the waterfront Sand Bar (lunch and dinner), which also hosts live music many nights. The Library Bar serves coffee and pastries plus a cozy place to sit and read or work by day, and a craft cocktail menu at night. Room service from the in-house restaurants is also available, and a poolside grill makes sandwiches, salads, and proteins grilled to order, plus a full bar.

Food near The Lake House on Canandaigua

Just minutes from downtown Canandaigua, The Lake House on Canandaigua is near a plethora of local restaurants. Visit Rio Tomatlan for excellent homemade Mexican food featuring local produce – the extensive menu includes pozole, mole poblano, seafood dishes, and much more. Just across from the hotel, Other Half Brewing serves unique craft beers (think yuzu, soft serve, and broccoli flavors), plus upscale pub fare including buffalo chicken pierogies.

S’mores at The Lake House on Canandaigua

The Lake House on Canandaigua

Activities at The Lake House on Canandaigua

The Lake House on Canandaigua plans a full roster of water and land activities each day (most are subject to a fee). Days start with tours of the property’s culinary garden at 9 a.m. to learn more about what’s growing for the restaurant. Yoga classes, meditation, and breathwork are also scheduled, and an on-site gym offers plenty of space to exercise.

The heated outdoor pool and jacuzzi is open year-round until 10 p.m. (no kids after 8 p.m.) and lawn golf, plus lobby shuffleboard are always accessible. Bikes to ride around town are free to borrow and guests can sign up for water activities including kayaking and chartered boat tours.

At The Willowbrook Spa, guests can indulge in massages, facials, and more treatments, or relax in the barrel saunas overlooking the lake.

Every night, the property lights fires across the lawns so guests can make s’mores with complimentary kits, featuring marshmallows and house-baked chocolate chip cookies.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/melissakravitz/2025/09/23/the-lake-house-on-canandaigua-offers-an-upstate-fall-escape/

