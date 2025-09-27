The Leading Presale Crypto List of 2025: Why BDAG, BEST, SNORT, and HYPER Are Heating Up

People looking for opportunities in digital assets often check presales, where coins are available before major listings. These early stages can provide strong entry points when real users, technology, or strong demand are involved. What makes some presales different is not only the price stage but also the working systems and strong groups already forming around them. In today’s presale crypto list, four projects stand apart: BlockDAG (BDAG), Best Wallet Token (BEST), Snorter (SNORT), and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each is built uniquely. BlockDAG is scaling with global miners and a mobile app, BEST is shaping wallet perks, SNORT is mixing meme style with trading bots, and HYPER is expanding Bitcoin through a layer-2 solution.  BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Proves Delivery  BlockDAG is leading the presale crypto list with progress that is already visible. The project has raised over $410M, gathered 312K+ holders, and reached 3M+ users on its X1 mobile miner. These numbers show adoption at scale before the network even goes live. Instead of waiting for launch, BlockDAG (BDAG) rolled out its Awakening Testnet. This stage will set up the chain’s key framework, use account abstraction, and link miners with the blockchain through the Stratum Protocol. It also comes with explorer tools, vesting contracts, and stress testing. The setup lets the community see how the chain performs under real activity. Hardware delivery adds another layer of proof. More than 20K X-Series miners have already been shipped to 130+ countries, with production scaling at 2,000 per week. These devices are already mining during the testnet, giving early rewards and proving that global decentralization is real. At the same time, millions of mobile users on the X1 app help secure the chain, creating a dual model of accessibility and high-power validation. With Batch 30 priced at $0.0016 for a short time, BlockDAG gives people a chance to join before demand rises further. The project is not asking for trust; it is showing proof in action. That is why BlockDAG holds the top spot in the presale crypto list for 2025.  Best Wallet Token: Wallet Coin With Built-In Perks Best Wallet Token is pushing ahead as a presale tied to actual wallet utility. The Best Wallet already supports more than 60 blockchains, offering cross-chain swaps, fiat access, and DEX aggregation in one place. People holding BEST benefit from lower fees, access to other presales, and governance rights to shape updates. Plans for a “Best Card” with up to 8% cashback make the coin useful beyond basic trading. The presale has already raised nearly $16M by mid-September 2025. Prices are rising in phases, with the sale closing in December or sooner if supply runs out. Analysts suggest BEST could reach $0.063 by the end of 2025. With wallet features and presale perks together, it stays among the best crypto presales this year. Snorter: Meme Coin With Bot Power Snorter takes a different angle by pairing meme culture with a trading bot. Its Telegram bot helps users with honeypot checks, MEV protection, rug-pull alerts, and copy-trading, giving people tools in risky markets. The coin fuels the system by offering fee discounts and high staking returns. As of late September 2025, the presale crossed $4M, with prices near $0.1039. At the same time, SNORT trades on decentralized platforms at around $0.00039, with a market cap close to $390K. With 500M coins in supply and steady meme crowd interest, SNORT blends hype with actual tools. This mix gives it momentum among 2025’s notable presales.  Bitcoin Hyper: Expanding Bitcoin With Layer-2 Bitcoin Hyper brands itself as Bitcoin 2.0 by using a layer-2 model. It aims to offer faster transfers, lower fees, and smart contract access. With Solana Virtual Machine integration, it plans to bring DeFi, dApps, and bridging to Bitcoin. Users will be able to wrap and move BTC across apps while still keeping it safe on the base chain. The presale has raised between $16.2M and $16.7M, with coins priced near $0.012935. Reports show inflows as high as $300K in a single day. Rewards around 68–69% APY and audits from Coinsult and SpyWolf add trust. If Bitcoin Hyper completes its roadmap, it could give Bitcoin fresh use cases and a wider reach. That explains its strong place in current presales. Final Thoughts Presales remain a space where people search for the next big crypto move. The examples above highlight different strengths: BlockDAG proving delivery, Best Wallet Token tying into tools, Snorter joining memes with bots, and Bitcoin Hyper giving Bitcoin more features. BlockDAG stands ahead with its global miners, millions of app users, and over $410M raised. With sponsorships, confirmed exchange listings, and real adoption already visible worldwide, it combines funding, scale, and technology into one package that few presales match. Its ability to show results before full launch makes it the strongest highlight in today’s presale crypto list. For those tracking new cycles, this presale run could shape 2025’s biggest stories. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post The Leading Presale Crypto List of 2025: Why BDAG, BEST, SNORT, and HYPER Are Heating Up appeared first on 36Crypto.People looking for opportunities in digital assets often check presales, where coins are available before major listings. These early stages can provide strong entry points when real users, technology, or strong demand are involved. What makes some presales different is not only the price stage but also the working systems and strong groups already forming around them. In today’s presale crypto list, four projects stand apart: BlockDAG (BDAG), Best Wallet Token (BEST), Snorter (SNORT), and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each is built uniquely. BlockDAG is scaling with global miners and a mobile app, BEST is shaping wallet perks, SNORT is mixing meme style with trading bots, and HYPER is expanding Bitcoin through a layer-2 solution.  BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Proves Delivery  BlockDAG is leading the presale crypto list with progress that is already visible. The project has raised over $410M, gathered 312K+ holders, and reached 3M+ users on its X1 mobile miner. These numbers show adoption at scale before the network even goes live. Instead of waiting for launch, BlockDAG (BDAG) rolled out its Awakening Testnet. This stage will set up the chain’s key framework, use account abstraction, and link miners with the blockchain through the Stratum Protocol. It also comes with explorer tools, vesting contracts, and stress testing. The setup lets the community see how the chain performs under real activity. Hardware delivery adds another layer of proof. More than 20K X-Series miners have already been shipped to 130+ countries, with production scaling at 2,000 per week. These devices are already mining during the testnet, giving early rewards and proving that global decentralization is real. At the same time, millions of mobile users on the X1 app help secure the chain, creating a dual model of accessibility and high-power validation. With Batch 30 priced at $0.0016 for a short time, BlockDAG gives people a chance to join before demand rises further. The project is not asking for trust; it is showing proof in action. That is why BlockDAG holds the top spot in the presale crypto list for 2025.  Best Wallet Token: Wallet Coin With Built-In Perks Best Wallet Token is pushing ahead as a presale tied to actual wallet utility. The Best Wallet already supports more than 60 blockchains, offering cross-chain swaps, fiat access, and DEX aggregation in one place. People holding BEST benefit from lower fees, access to other presales, and governance rights to shape updates. Plans for a “Best Card” with up to 8% cashback make the coin useful beyond basic trading. The presale has already raised nearly $16M by mid-September 2025. Prices are rising in phases, with the sale closing in December or sooner if supply runs out. Analysts suggest BEST could reach $0.063 by the end of 2025. With wallet features and presale perks together, it stays among the best crypto presales this year. Snorter: Meme Coin With Bot Power Snorter takes a different angle by pairing meme culture with a trading bot. Its Telegram bot helps users with honeypot checks, MEV protection, rug-pull alerts, and copy-trading, giving people tools in risky markets. The coin fuels the system by offering fee discounts and high staking returns. As of late September 2025, the presale crossed $4M, with prices near $0.1039. At the same time, SNORT trades on decentralized platforms at around $0.00039, with a market cap close to $390K. With 500M coins in supply and steady meme crowd interest, SNORT blends hype with actual tools. This mix gives it momentum among 2025’s notable presales.  Bitcoin Hyper: Expanding Bitcoin With Layer-2 Bitcoin Hyper brands itself as Bitcoin 2.0 by using a layer-2 model. It aims to offer faster transfers, lower fees, and smart contract access. With Solana Virtual Machine integration, it plans to bring DeFi, dApps, and bridging to Bitcoin. Users will be able to wrap and move BTC across apps while still keeping it safe on the base chain. The presale has raised between $16.2M and $16.7M, with coins priced near $0.012935. Reports show inflows as high as $300K in a single day. Rewards around 68–69% APY and audits from Coinsult and SpyWolf add trust. If Bitcoin Hyper completes its roadmap, it could give Bitcoin fresh use cases and a wider reach. That explains its strong place in current presales. Final Thoughts Presales remain a space where people search for the next big crypto move. The examples above highlight different strengths: BlockDAG proving delivery, Best Wallet Token tying into tools, Snorter joining memes with bots, and Bitcoin Hyper giving Bitcoin more features. BlockDAG stands ahead with its global miners, millions of app users, and over $410M raised. With sponsorships, confirmed exchange listings, and real adoption already visible worldwide, it combines funding, scale, and technology into one package that few presales match. Its ability to show results before full launch makes it the strongest highlight in today’s presale crypto list. For those tracking new cycles, this presale run could shape 2025’s biggest stories. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post The Leading Presale Crypto List of 2025: Why BDAG, BEST, SNORT, and HYPER Are Heating Up appeared first on 36Crypto.

The Leading Presale Crypto List of 2025: Why BDAG, BEST, SNORT, and HYPER Are Heating Up

By: Coinstats
2025/09/27 12:00
WHY
WHY$0.00000002999-5.95%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.25658-2.90%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0167+4.04%
Major
MAJOR$0.12371+3.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.06584+6.83%

People looking for opportunities in digital assets often check presales, where coins are available before major listings. These early stages can provide strong entry points when real users, technology, or strong demand are involved.


What makes some presales different is not only the price stage but also the working systems and strong groups already forming around them. In today’s presale crypto list, four projects stand apart: BlockDAG (BDAG), Best Wallet Token (BEST), Snorter (SNORT), and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER).


Each is built uniquely. BlockDAG is scaling with global miners and a mobile app, BEST is shaping wallet perks, SNORT is mixing meme style with trading bots, and HYPER is expanding Bitcoin through a layer-2 solution. 


BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Proves Delivery 

BlockDAG is leading the presale crypto list with progress that is already visible. The project has raised over $410M, gathered 312K+ holders, and reached 3M+ users on its X1 mobile miner. These numbers show adoption at scale before the network even goes live.


Instead of waiting for launch, BlockDAG (BDAG) rolled out its Awakening Testnet. This stage will set up the chain’s key framework, use account abstraction, and link miners with the blockchain through the Stratum Protocol. It also comes with explorer tools, vesting contracts, and stress testing. The setup lets the community see how the chain performs under real activity.


Hardware delivery adds another layer of proof. More than 20K X-Series miners have already been shipped to 130+ countries, with production scaling at 2,000 per week.


These devices are already mining during the testnet, giving early rewards and proving that global decentralization is real. At the same time, millions of mobile users on the X1 app help secure the chain, creating a dual model of accessibility and high-power validation.


Go Big or Go Home BlockDAG'S 20000x opportunity


With Batch 30 priced at $0.0016 for a short time, BlockDAG gives people a chance to join before demand rises further. The project is not asking for trust; it is showing proof in action. That is why BlockDAG holds the top spot in the presale crypto list for 2025.


 Best Wallet Token: Wallet Coin With Built-In Perks

Best Wallet Token is pushing ahead as a presale tied to actual wallet utility. The Best Wallet already supports more than 60 blockchains, offering cross-chain swaps, fiat access, and DEX aggregation in one place.


People holding BEST benefit from lower fees, access to other presales, and governance rights to shape updates. Plans for a “Best Card” with up to 8% cashback make the coin useful beyond basic trading.


Best Wallet Token


The presale has already raised nearly $16M by mid-September 2025. Prices are rising in phases, with the sale closing in December or sooner if supply runs out. Analysts suggest BEST could reach $0.063 by the end of 2025. With wallet features and presale perks together, it stays among the best crypto presales this year.


Snorter: Meme Coin With Bot Power

Snorter takes a different angle by pairing meme culture with a trading bot. Its Telegram bot helps users with honeypot checks, MEV protection, rug-pull alerts, and copy-trading, giving people tools in risky markets.


The coin fuels the system by offering fee discounts and high staking returns. As of late September 2025, the presale crossed $4M, with prices near $0.1039. At the same time, SNORT trades on decentralized platforms at around $0.00039, with a market cap close to $390K.


With 500M coins in supply and steady meme crowd interest, SNORT blends hype with actual tools. This mix gives it momentum among 2025’s notable presales.


 Bitcoin Hyper: Expanding Bitcoin With Layer-2

Bitcoin Hyper brands itself as Bitcoin 2.0 by using a layer-2 model. It aims to offer faster transfers, lower fees, and smart contract access. With Solana Virtual Machine integration, it plans to bring DeFi, dApps, and bridging to Bitcoin. Users will be able to wrap and move BTC across apps while still keeping it safe on the base chain.


The presale has raised between $16.2M and $16.7M, with coins priced near $0.012935. Reports show inflows as high as $300K in a single day. Rewards around 68–69% APY and audits from Coinsult and SpyWolf add trust.


Presale of the Decade $400M+Raised


If Bitcoin Hyper completes its roadmap, it could give Bitcoin fresh use cases and a wider reach. That explains its strong place in current presales.


Final Thoughts

Presales remain a space where people search for the next big crypto move. The examples above highlight different strengths: BlockDAG proving delivery, Best Wallet Token tying into tools, Snorter joining memes with bots, and Bitcoin Hyper giving Bitcoin more features.


crypto's Next Giant BDAG Has all signs!


BlockDAG stands ahead with its global miners, millions of app users, and over $410M raised. With sponsorships, confirmed exchange listings, and real adoption already visible worldwide, it combines funding, scale, and technology into one package that few presales match.


Its ability to show results before full launch makes it the strongest highlight in today’s presale crypto list. For those tracking new cycles, this presale run could shape 2025’s biggest stories.


Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post The Leading Presale Crypto List of 2025: Why BDAG, BEST, SNORT, and HYPER Are Heating Up appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0.1096+0.09%
Particl
PART$0.2121+7.22%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analyst Tips Best Wallet Token as a Top Utility Pick

Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analyst Tips Best Wallet Token as a Top Utility Pick

The volatile market conditions have made people look elsewhere in their search for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin currently struggles just above $109K, and the same story is unfolding with other high-cap cryptocurrencies. Therefore, one of the best options available right now can be found among cryptocurrency ICOs. Among them, Best Wallet Token […]
Nowchain
NOW$0.00491-5.21%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02227-0.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01174+1.99%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/27 11:26
Share
ABC Also Pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s Predecessor After Controversial Comments

ABC Also Pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s Predecessor After Controversial Comments

The post ABC Also Pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s Predecessor After Controversial Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jimmy Kimmel (Photo by Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals The shock decision by ABC to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! “indefinitely” after the late-night host’s remarks about the killing of Charlie Kirk has created a rare moment in modern TV media: A major show abruptly taken off the air, with its network forced into crisis-management mode. Rare, that is, but not unprecedented. What might go unnoticed by many people reacting to the news about Kimmel and his potential cancellation is that this is not the first time ABC has made such a move. In fact, a version of the same thing happened to Kimmel’s predecessor program — Bill Maher’s Politically Incorrect, which once had Kimmel’s slot and which ABC cancelled in the wake of a firestorm around comments Maher made in the immediate aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Notice, by the way, that I said cancelled “in the wake of” and not “because of.” More on that in a moment.) Here’s what happened: Less than a week after 9/11, Maher and a panel were talking about then-President George W. Bush’s use of the word “cowards” to describe the hijackers. “We have been the cowards,” Maher interjected, referencing the practice of “lobbing cruise missiles from 2,000 miles away. That’s cowardly.” But Maher then went even farther over the line: Actually staying in an airplane as it hits a building? “Not cowardly.” You can read more about the ensuing uproar in this ABC news story from 2001, which includes a statement that Maher issued through his publicist: “In no way was I intending to say, nor have I ever thought, that the men and women who defend our nation in uniform are anything but courageous and valiant, and I offer my apologies to…
Wormhole
W$0.10993+5.62%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001182-2.71%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9476+1.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:02
Share

Trending News

More

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analyst Tips Best Wallet Token as a Top Utility Pick

ABC Also Pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s Predecessor After Controversial Comments

Celebrity Downfall: South Korean Actress Sentenced For $3-M Crypto Scam

‘I’m Really Proud Of The Theme Of Female Empowerment’