The Level team announced that it has been acquired by a leading DeFi protocol and the Level protocol will be shut down.

PANews reported on September 26th that the Level team announced it will be acquired by a leading DeFi protocol and will gradually shut down the Level protocol and its products, lvlUSD and slvlUSD . All users will be able to unstake slvlUSD and redeem lvlUSD within 2 seconds, with a reduced cooldown period. The last profit distribution will be on October 2 , 2025 , and the front-end interface will be offline on December 15th , though users will still be able to access their assets through smart contracts. The lvlUSD redemption ratio is fixed at 1:1 , and the minting function has been suspended.
