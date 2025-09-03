PANews reported on September 3rd that Linea, the Layer 2 network under ConsenSys, announced that the "Linea Ignition" incentive program is now open to the entire Linea community. The program aims to increase the active total locked value (TVL) on Linea, reward liquidity providers (LPs), and support Linea's upcoming native yield feature. The program provides liquidity on major DeFi protocols, and users can earn LINEA rewards. Supported platforms at launch include Ethereum, Aave, and Euler Labs.

According to previous news , Linea will launch a 10-week "Linea Ignition" incentive plan and launch the native ETH income function in October.