The List of the Most Searched Altcoins in Recent Hours Has Been Revealed – XRP, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Not in the Top Five

Cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko has shared a list of the most searched altcoins on the platform in recent hours.

Crypto assets attracting significant investor interest include both established projects and emerging tokens. Here are the top cryptocurrencies and their current market values on CoinGecko:

MYX Finance (MYX) – $360.5 million World Liberty Financial (WLFI) – $6.17 billion Somnia (SOMI) – $175 million Sapien (SAPIEN) – $70.1 million Worldcoin (WLD) – $2.12 billion OpenVPP (OVPP) – $57.1 million Pyth Network (PYTH) – $934.7 million XRP (XRP) – $172.7 billion Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.21 trillion Ethereum (ETH) – $519.2 billion Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $1.82 billion Collector Crypt (CARDS) – $98.5 million VOLT (XVM) – $55.7 million Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $12.88 billion Dogecoin (DOGE) – $33.84 billion

Looking at the list, while the market’s largest assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) take their place again, projects with relatively small market capitalizations such as MYX Finance and VOLT also attract attention.

*This is not investment advice.

