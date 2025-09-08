Cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko has shared a list of the most searched altcoins on the platform in recent hours.
Crypto assets attracting significant investor interest include both established projects and emerging tokens. Here are the top cryptocurrencies and their current market values on CoinGecko:
- MYX Finance (MYX) – $360.5 million
- World Liberty Financial (WLFI) – $6.17 billion
- Somnia (SOMI) – $175 million
- Sapien (SAPIEN) – $70.1 million
- Worldcoin (WLD) – $2.12 billion
- OpenVPP (OVPP) – $57.1 million
- Pyth Network (PYTH) – $934.7 million
- XRP (XRP) – $172.7 billion
- Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.21 trillion
- Ethereum (ETH) – $519.2 billion
- Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $1.82 billion
- Collector Crypt (CARDS) – $98.5 million
- VOLT (XVM) – $55.7 million
- Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $12.88 billion
- Dogecoin (DOGE) – $33.84 billion
Looking at the list, while the market’s largest assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) take their place again, projects with relatively small market capitalizations such as MYX Finance and VOLT also attract attention.
*This is not investment advice.
Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-list-of-the-most-searched-altcoins-in-recent-hours-has-been-revealed-xrp-ethereum-and-dogecoin-are-not-in-the-top-five/