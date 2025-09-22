The post The Long-awaited Bitcoin and Altcoin Report is Here! Money Flows into Five Major Altcoins Besides BTC! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and altcoins started the new week with a sharp decline despite the Fed’s interest rate cut decision last week. With the decline, Bitcoin and altcoins fell below pre-FOMC levels, while CoinShares published its weekly cryptocurrency report and said that there was an inflow of $1.9 billion last week. “Cryptocurrency investment products saw $1.9 billion in inflows last week, a positive response to the Fed’s ‘hawkish rate cut’ last week.” Bitcoin and Ethereum Go Neck and Neck! When looking at individual crypto funds, it was seen that the majority of inflows were in Bitcoin. While Bitcoin experienced an inflow of $977 billion, Ethereum (ETH) experienced an inflow of $772 million. Looking at other altcoins, Solana (SOL) saw an inflow of $127 million, XRP $69.4 million, Sui (SUI) $2.1 million, and Chainlink (LINK) $1.9 million. “Bitcoin received the largest inflow share last week with $977 million. Ethereum also benefited, with $772 million in inflows. Year-to-date inflows reached a record $12.6 billion, and total assets under management reached an all-time high of $40.3 billion. Other significant inflows came from Solana ($127.3 million) and XRP ($69.4 million). When looking at regional fund inflows and outflows, the USA ranked first with an inflow of $1.79 billion. Following the USA, Germany had an inflow of $51.6 million and Switzerland $47.3 million. Against these inflows, Sweden experienced an outflow of $13.6 million and Hong Kong $3.1 million. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-long-awaited-bitcoin-and-altcoin-report-is-here-money-flows-into-five-major-altcoins-besides-btc/The post The Long-awaited Bitcoin and Altcoin Report is Here! Money Flows into Five Major Altcoins Besides BTC! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and altcoins started the new week with a sharp decline despite the Fed’s interest rate cut decision last week. With the decline, Bitcoin and altcoins fell below pre-FOMC levels, while CoinShares published its weekly cryptocurrency report and said that there was an inflow of $1.9 billion last week. “Cryptocurrency investment products saw $1.9 billion in inflows last week, a positive response to the Fed’s ‘hawkish rate cut’ last week.” Bitcoin and Ethereum Go Neck and Neck! When looking at individual crypto funds, it was seen that the majority of inflows were in Bitcoin. While Bitcoin experienced an inflow of $977 billion, Ethereum (ETH) experienced an inflow of $772 million. Looking at other altcoins, Solana (SOL) saw an inflow of $127 million, XRP $69.4 million, Sui (SUI) $2.1 million, and Chainlink (LINK) $1.9 million. “Bitcoin received the largest inflow share last week with $977 million. Ethereum also benefited, with $772 million in inflows. Year-to-date inflows reached a record $12.6 billion, and total assets under management reached an all-time high of $40.3 billion. Other significant inflows came from Solana ($127.3 million) and XRP ($69.4 million). When looking at regional fund inflows and outflows, the USA ranked first with an inflow of $1.79 billion. Following the USA, Germany had an inflow of $51.6 million and Switzerland $47.3 million. Against these inflows, Sweden experienced an outflow of $13.6 million and Hong Kong $3.1 million. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-long-awaited-bitcoin-and-altcoin-report-is-here-money-flows-into-five-major-altcoins-besides-btc/

The Long-awaited Bitcoin and Altcoin Report is Here! Money Flows into Five Major Altcoins Besides BTC!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:25
1
1$0.010946-5.06%
Solana
SOL$220.67-6.77%
SUI
SUI$3.3641-6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,449.98-2.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004287-18.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000199--%
Major
MAJOR$0.13315-17.57%

Bitcoin and altcoins started the new week with a sharp decline despite the Fed’s interest rate cut decision last week.

With the decline, Bitcoin and altcoins fell below pre-FOMC levels, while CoinShares published its weekly cryptocurrency report and said that there was an inflow of $1.9 billion last week.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Go Neck and Neck!

When looking at individual crypto funds, it was seen that the majority of inflows were in Bitcoin.

While Bitcoin experienced an inflow of $977 billion, Ethereum (ETH) experienced an inflow of $772 million.

Looking at other altcoins, Solana (SOL) saw an inflow of $127 million, XRP $69.4 million, Sui (SUI) $2.1 million, and Chainlink (LINK) $1.9 million.

When looking at regional fund inflows and outflows, the USA ranked first with an inflow of $1.79 billion.

Following the USA, Germany had an inflow of $51.6 million and Switzerland $47.3 million.

Against these inflows, Sweden experienced an outflow of $13.6 million and Hong Kong $3.1 million.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-long-awaited-bitcoin-and-altcoin-report-is-here-money-flows-into-five-major-altcoins-besides-btc/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Strategic move: Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to accelerate the development of derivatives on the Cronos network.
Movement
MOVE$0.1138-10.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.95%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:00
Share
The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

As the Web3 economy matures by September 2025, the need for robust reputation systems that […]
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:45
Share
Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

PANews reported on September 22 that according to market news, Aster documents have been updated, stating that holders of ASTER tokens will enjoy a 5% fee discount on perpetual contract transactions.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01177-10.35%
Aster
ASTER$1.4253+4.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 23:30
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

Court Staff in Pará Hit by Bitcoin Sextortion Scam

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale