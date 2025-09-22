The Long-awaited Bitcoin and Altcoin Report is Here! Money Flows into Five Major Altcoins Besides BTC!

Bitcoin and altcoins started the new week with a sharp decline despite the Fed’s interest rate cut decision last week.
With the decline, Bitcoin and altcoins fell below pre-FOMC levels, while CoinShares published its weekly cryptocurrency report and said that there was an inflow of $1.9 billion last week.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Go Neck and Neck!
When looking at individual crypto funds, it was seen that the majority of inflows were in Bitcoin.
While Bitcoin experienced an inflow of $977 billion, Ethereum (ETH) experienced an inflow of $772 million.
Looking at other altcoins, Solana (SOL) saw an inflow of $127 million, XRP $69.4 million, Sui (SUI) $2.1 million, and Chainlink (LINK) $1.9 million.
When looking at regional fund inflows and outflows, the USA ranked first with an inflow of $1.79 billion.
Following the USA, Germany had an inflow of $51.6 million and Switzerland $47.3 million.
Against these inflows, Sweden experienced an outflow of $13.6 million and Hong Kong $3.1 million.
