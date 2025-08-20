The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/20 15:00
Moonveil
MORE$0,10003-0,06%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00004513+8,98%
WELL3
WELL$0,0001262-0,31%

When you buy a brand-new bike, what’s the first thing you learn after taking it for a spin? \n That it comes with a service schedule. \n Every few hundred kilometers — oil check. After a certain time — chain cleaning, brake adjustments, tire inspections.

It’s routine. It’s expected. \n And we follow it without question because we understand one thing: \n If you want something to last, you maintain it.

I call this the Maintenance Algorithm— a simple but powerful idea that applies to far more than bikes or machines. \n It applies to everything in life, especially human relationships.

Relationships Are Machines Too (But Smarter)

A bike is a passive machine. It doesn't argue or resist. It won't ghost you if you forget to oil the chain. \n But a relationship is different — it’s dynamic, sensitive, and alive. \n And it requires more than mechanical servicing. It needs emotional maintenance.

  • Checking in with your partner regularly is like checking the engine.
  • Having honest conversations is like tightening loose bolts.
  • Apologizing when you mess up is like realigning the wheels.

Just like a well-serviced bike rides smoother, a well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.

Mutual Effort Is Non-Negotiable

Here’s the catch — a bike doesn’t have a say in its maintenance. You control it.

But in a relationship, both people have to be on board. One person cannot do all the tune-ups alone. It’s a two-way road — both partners need to be willing to stop, assess, communicate, and grow.

Ever tried fixing a bike while it’s still being ridden? \n That's what it feels like when only one person is trying to work on a relationship while the other keeps pushing forward without reflection.

Mutual effort doesn’t mean being perfect. \n It means being intentional.

It’s sitting down and saying:

It’s Not Just Romantic Relationships

The Maintenance Algorithm isn’t limited to couples. \n It applies to:

  • Friendships (when was the last time you checked in on that friend who always checks in on you?)
  • Family bonds (parents, siblings — they need more than just occasional visits)
  • Work relationships (colleagues and teams thrive when communication and trust are maintained)

In every context, relationships either grow or decay. \n And maintenance is the difference.

A Personal Take: When I Forgot the Algorithm

I learned this the hard way. \n There was a time when I poured all my energy into work. Deadlines, goals, achievements — they took priority. I assumed my relationships would "run themselves" like machines.

They didn’t.

Slowly, things started breaking down. \n Misunderstandings became arguments. \n Moments of silence stretched into weeks. \n I was shocked — but I shouldn't have been. I hadn't done the maintenance.

Rebuilding wasn’t easy. But once I started treating relationships like the valuable systems they are — systems that need time, effort, and care — things began to shift.

And it made all the difference.

Final Thoughts: Maintenance Is Love in Action

In the end, maintenance isn’t just about fixing what’s broken. \n It’s about preventing problems before they start. \n It’s about showing the other person:

So whether it’s a relationship, a bike, or your own mental health — \n Don’t wait for a breakdown to pay attention.

Remember the Maintenance Algorithm. \n Apply it. Live it. \n And watch everything around you last longer, feel better, and run smoother.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Slams Musk, Tim Scott Backs Blockchain, and Broker Rule Gets Buried

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Slams Musk, Tim Scott Backs Blockchain, and Broker Rule Gets Buried

This past week has seen U.S. crypto policy thrust back into the spotlight — but not just in the legislative chambers. A political feud between two of the most influential names in tech and governance — Donald Trump and Elon Musk — spilled out onto social media, while regulatory milestones unfolded in the Senate and Treasury Department. The conflicting headlines reflect a reality that the crypto sector knows all too well: when it comes to digital asset policy in the United States, clarity remains elusive. Trump Slams Musk Amid New Political Party Formation U.S. President Donald Trump’s war of words with Elon Musk took a sharp turn this week, as the president publicly criticized Musk over the formation of a new political party. 🇺🇸 U.S. President Donald Trump called tech billionaire Elon Musk a "train wreck" in a social media post on Sunday. #DonaldTrump #ElonMusk https://t.co/aDoUhWXSVR — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 7, 2025 On July 6, Trump lashed out on Truth Social, calling Musk a “train wreck” who had gone “off the rails” over the past five weeks. This response followed Musk’s July 5 post on X (formerly Twitter) announcing the launch of the “America Party.” Trump, a long-time critic of third-party movements, said Musk’s efforts would lead only to “disruption and chaos,” arguing such ventures have never succeeded in the U.S. political landscape. The clash marks an escalation in what appears to be a growing political and ideological rift between two powerful figures with vested interests in the future of technology, freedom of speech, and digital assets. Trump also took aim at the Democratic Party, accusing them of losing both their “confidence and their minds” in the ongoing cultural and financial shifts, particularly regarding crypto policy. Digital Assets Are Not Going Away, Senator Tim Scott Says Meanwhile, constructive progress on crypto regulation was unfolding in Washington. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) led a July 9 hearing titled “From Wall Street to Web3” —the Senate’s first full committee hearing focused on digital assets. In his opening remarks, Scott stressed that blockchain technology and digital assets are here to stay. He urged fellow lawmakers to build a robust and balanced regulatory framework that protects investors while allowing innovation to thrive. 🇺🇸 Senator Tim Scott told his fellow U.S. lawmakers that digital assets are not going away in a committee hearing on Wednesday. #TimScott #Senate https://t.co/8Akk1p8zrs — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 10, 2025 Scott’s comments were supported by testimony from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Blockchain Association’s Summer Mersinger, and Chainalysis co-founder Jonathan Levin. He stressed the need for America to maintain a leadership role in shaping the future of digital finance, rather than ceding influence to jurisdictions like the UAE and Singapore. The hearing highlighted bipartisan acknowledgment that digital asset markets require clearer regulatory guidance, even as lawmakers differ on the methods of implementation. US Treasury Officially Scraps Crypto Broker Reporting Rules In a move for DeFi advocates, the U.S. Treasury Department has officially repealed a controversial broker reporting rule. The regulation, originally introduced under the Biden administration in late 2024, sought to impose broker-level reporting requirements on entities involved in decentralized finance and crypto infrastructure. However, following a successful challenge under the Congressional Review Act—and a signature from President Trump—the rule has now been nullified. The scrapped rule, titled “Gross Proceeds Reporting by Brokers,” would have gone into effect in February 2025 and required extensive data collection from DeFi platforms. Its repeal has been welcomed by industry groups, who saw the rule as overly broad and detrimental to innovation. The Treasury will now revert to pre-2024 guidance, which exempts validators and wallet providers from broker classification, marking a key policy win for decentralized systems. US Banking Regulator OCC Gets New Chief with Crypto Roots Finally, regulatory leadership is taking a crypto-savvy turn. Jonathan Gould, a former Bitfury executive with deep experience in blockchain and financial policy, has been confirmed as the new head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Approved by a 50-45 Senate vote, Gould becomes the OCC’s first permanent chief since 2020. Gould’s appointment shows a potential shift in how the U.S. banking regulator approaches digital asset oversight. During his prior tenure at the OCC under the Trump administration, Gould helped shape key positions on fintech and crypto integration in banking. With his return, stakeholders hope the agency will adopt a more innovation-forward stance—especially as traditional banks explore blockchain-based products such as tokenized deposits and on-chain settlement rails. Together, this week’s events reflect the growing entanglement between crypto, regulation, and politics. Whether through partisan clashes or bipartisan hearings, the evolution of U.S. digital asset policy is entering a more complex and consequential phase.
Threshold
T$0,01598-2,85%
U
U$0,01894-8,94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,783-2,12%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/12 01:43
Share
Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Thumzup Media puts on the table 30.7 million shares to acquire Dogehash Technologies, integrating a fleet of 2,500 ASIC Scrypt.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/20 16:47
Share
Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made a significant move of collaborating with Chainlink (LINK) to develop its ecosystem. With this shift, the meme-turned-utility coin is retwisting its burn policy, ushering in a new mechanism to link all cross-chain transactions back to Ethereum. This approach ensures SHIB continues to honor its roots while branching into new territory. L’article Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Honorswap
HONOR$0,478-5,19%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001229-2,22%
Movement
MOVE$0,1268-4,08%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 19:06
Share

Trending News

More

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Slams Musk, Tim Scott Backs Blockchain, and Broker Rule Gets Buried

Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Valantis acquires stHYPE: $180M of TVL enter the orbit of the DEX on Hyperliquid

Ethereum Fills Crucial CME Gap: Is $10K ETH the Next Target?